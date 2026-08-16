Trump-Kim Jong Un throwback photo goes viral; US President says ‘We get along Great’

Trump shared a throwback photograph with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, joking about their "unfriendly look" while reaffirming that the two get along well.

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Trump shares throwback "unfriendly look" post with Kim Jong Un, says "we get along great"(Photo Credit: truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump)

US President Donald Trump is widely known for his strong and often hardline leadership style, particularly on issues such as tariffs, immigration and foreign policy. He is quite active on his Truth Social account where he frequently shares images, AI-generated content and posts that often attract widespread attention and spark discussions online. Once again, one of his old snapshot with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is going viral. Read here. Earlier on Saturday, Trump shared a throwback photograph with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, joking about their “unfriendly look” while reaffirming that the two get along well.

What did Trump say about his relationship with Kim Jong Un?

Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump captioned, “Despite the unfriendly look on this particular picture, there are many where we’re smiling, Kim Jong Un and I get along GREAT! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” Trump’s remarks came at a time when North Korea condemned the imminent US-South Korea military exercises, claiming they would escalate tensions in the Korean Peninsula, Al Jazeera reported.

The joint military exercises known as “Ulchi Freedom Shield” are set to take place from August 17 to August 27. These activities will encompass responses to drones, jamming of GPS and cyber-attacks, as the United States and its allies try to keep pace with North Korea’s military capabilities.

North Korea has routinely criticised US-South Korea military exercises, describing them as provocations. Spokesperson for North Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said US-Japan-South Korea military cooperation was developing into a “nuclear alliance”, Al Jazeera reported, citing Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). “The US-Japan-South Korea military cooperation is turning into a nuclear alliance, and North Korea will respond to a new level of threat with a new level of deterrent,” the spokesperson said.

What did North Korea say about the upcoming US-South Korea military drills?

The spokesperson further said the upcoming exercises were different from those conducted over the past five years and were intended to improve the ability to conduct warfare based on “new aspects of modern warfare”. “It is our consistent principle of ensuring security to respond to a new level of a threat with a new level of a deterrent,” the statement published by KCNA added.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he plans to declare the Strait of Hormuz “a territory of the United States” after the war with Iran, The New York Post reported.Addressing a Republican rally in Long Island, Trump said, “After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated — pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States.”