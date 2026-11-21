Trump makes 10 big announcements in his first press conference after midterm election defeat

US President Trump defended his policies after the midterm election defeat and expressed his willingness to work with Democrats.

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Trump makes 10 big announcements in his first press conference after midterm election defeat (File)

US President Donald Trump on Friday defended his administration’s policies following the Republican Party’s midterm election defeat, while expressing a willingness to work with Democrats on immigration and other domestic issues. In his first major press conference since his midterm election defeat, Trump touted India’s economic growth, emphasized the Quad’s commercial potential, and supported former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s return to the company, calling the US “a nation of second chances.” Here are 10 key takeaways from the press conference.

Warning of using veto

President Trump also reiterated that he wants a deal with Iran, but will not accept terms he considers inadequate. He also threatened to use his veto power to force the Democratic-majority House to negotiate.

Defended his administration’s policy

Trump defended his policies on China and advanced chip exports. He also unveiled a plan to prevent American companies from building data centers overseas. In addition to Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also spoke during the approximately 90-minute briefing.

Economic strength of the Quad

Trump mentioned the Quad and India. He praised the Quad’s economic strength and emphasized its strategic potential. He also pointed to cooperation in economic security, supply chains, and maritime security. The Quad includes large economies like the United States, India, Japan, and Australia.

A deal with Iran is possible

Trump said that Iran is willing to reach a deal with the US, but it is not prepared to accept conditions that are not satisfactory. He said that he will only agree to a deal that is acceptable to him.

Iran could be attacked again

Trump accused Iran of fooling people for 51 years. The president said that if given the opportunity again, he would reconsider his decision to take military action against Iran. He also vowed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

An important step towards reducing nuclear risks

Trump described his first trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as a historic step toward reducing nuclear risks, claiming the three countries agreed to work together to prevent nuclear conflict.

Ban on sale of advanced computer chips

Trump again said the US should ban the sale of its most advanced computer chips to China. However, he insisted on keeping the export of older generation processors open. He said, “We only want the old chips, and if no chips go, we’re fine with that, but the only chips that should go are the old ones.”

Rare praise from Democratic leaders

Referring to a recent conversation with Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, Trump took a softer tone toward Democrats. He said he believes they can work together on border security. Trump said Hinojosa, a Democrat, had called him and described the conversation as “very productive.”