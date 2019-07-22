Washington DC: The United States President Donald Trump received Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the White House on Monday.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present. During the meeting, Trump reportedly offered to ‘mediate the resolution with India over Kashmir’ and went on to claim that PM Narendra Modi asked him to ‘help resolve the Kashmir dispute’.

Reuters’s India Twitter handle quoted Trump as saying that ‘maybe the US could intercede in strained India, Pak relations’.

MORE: Trump says Indian PM Narendra Modi has also asked him to help with disputed Kashmir region, he would love to be a mediator — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) July 22, 2019

However, Trump’s claim is in complete contradiction of India’s current position as the latter has refused to take up any third party on the offer to ‘resolve the issue’.

Trump also said that Pakistan was helping the US in the Afghan peace process. Khan is also accompanied by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed apart from Qureshi.

In his opening remarks, Trump noted that the US was working with Pakistan to withdraw from Afghanistan, and did not want the US to be the policeman in the region. He reportedly said that Pakistan was helping the US in the Afghanistan peace process. “I don’t think Pakistan respected the United States” in the past, Trump said, but “they are helping us a lot now.”

Meanwhile, the President of the US is also known to make statements that turn out to be factually or politically incorrect. Recently, he had claimed that 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed was caught after a ten-year search, claiming a ‘pressure had been exerted over the last two years’.

Only last week, he had targeted four Congresswomen, asking them to go back to their countries, just because they all were people of colour.