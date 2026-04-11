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Trump might attack Iran again soon; US boosting military buildup in Middle East even as peace talks with Iran going on in Islamabad

Trump might attack Iran again soon; US boosting military buildup in Middle East even as peace talks with Iran going on in Islamabad

Although the United States and Iran are holding talks in Islamabad, Tehran harbours no trust in Washington.

(Representational image/AI image)

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance is currently in Islamabad for crucial peace talks with Iran. Simultaneously, Washington is rapidly increasing its military presence in the Middle East. US forces are being continuously deployed to various locations across the region. The simultaneous occurrence of diplomatic engagement and military deployment suggests that, in this entire affair, there is far more transpiring behind the scenes than meets the eye.

The Growing US Military Buildup

A report by The Wall Street Journal reveals that the US military is steadily increasing its troop concentration in the region. The report states that fighter jets and attack aircraft have already arrived in the area. Furthermore, between 1,500 and 2,000 troops from the US Army’s 28th Airborne Division are expected to be deployed in the coming days.

Major movements are also underway within the US Navy. The USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is currently crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

On the other hand, the USS Boxer Amphibious Group is advancing from the Pacific Ocean side. Both groups are heading toward the Gulf region, a journey that is expected to take more than a week to complete.

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Currently, the number of US troops stationed in the Middle East region has exceeded 50,000. This figure is significantly higher than the standard baseline of 40,000.

Iran Lacks Trust in the US

Although the United States and Iran are holding talks in Islamabad today—Saturday, 11 April 2026 —Tehran harbours no trust in Washington. Upon arriving in Islamabad, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is leading the Iranian delegation, stated that while Iran is participating in the talks with good intentions, it does not trust the United States. He remarked, “Unfortunately, our past experiences in negotiations with the Americans have invariably ended in failure and the violation of promises.”

Trump’s Warning to Iran

Alongside diplomatic efforts in Islamabad, US President Donald Trump has made it clear that the option of military action remains open. He stated that supplies are currently being loaded onto US warships, and these assets could be deployed should diplomacy fail.

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