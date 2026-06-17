‘Several Indian civilians lost lives…’: PM Modi raises Hormuz Strait concerns in presence of Trump at G7 summit

The Prime Minister's important intervention came ahead of G7 leaders amid tensions in West Asia that have threatened key shipping routes for a significant share of global energy and commercial cargo

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PM Modi welcomes peace efforts in West Asia, says ‘we must ensure that sea lanes remain safe’, (Image Courtesy:X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi-Trump meet: India is attending the G7 Summit as a partner nation, marking its 13th participation in the outreach process. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet US President Donald Trump. Amid this meeting, PM Modi on Tuesday expressed his concerns over the tragic deaths of Indian seafarers in a recent US military strike during his address to G7 leaders, including US President Trump, who was seated beside him. Prime Minister Modi pointed out that instability in the Strait of Hormuz has led to loss of human and economic costs and strongly advocated measures to protect international maritime trade routes.

What did PM Modi say about Indian civilians affected by the Hormuz Strait disruptions?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have adversely affected the global economy.”

Also Read: ‘Let the oil flow’: Trump announces completion of US-Iran peace deal, orders immediate removal of naval blockade on Hormuz

What concerns did PM Modi express about the safety of Indian seafarers?

Underscoring India’s commitment to the global seafaring community, he added, “Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives. The safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our responsibility.” While speaking at the high-level session focused on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity” in Evian, France, the PM Modi stated, “We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their work without fear.”

The Prime Minister’s important intervention came ahead of G7 leaders amid tensions in West Asia that have threatened key shipping routes for a significant share of global energy and commercial cargo. The Strait of Hormuz is an essential global maritime chokepoint; it links the Persian Gulf to international waters.

Why is the situation in the Hormuz Strait a matter of concern for the global economy?

Also Read: ‘A wall to no nuclear weapon’: Trump says US-Iran peace deal to be signed today, Strait of Hormuz to…

The statement is in light of a recent maritime incident in the Gulf of Oman, where three Indian nationals lost their lives after US forces targeted the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello. The vessel operated with a 28-member crew consisting of 24 Indians, two Pakistanis, one Ukrainian, and one Russian, and was intercepted and struck by the US military over an alleged violation of a US blockade while reportedly transporting oil from Iran. The Settebello is one of three merchant vessels featuring Indian crew members that have experienced maritime incidents in the area recently.