‘He’s a very tough guy’: Trump names PM Modi among world leaders he admires

US President Donald Trump has made a big remark on PM Modi's leadership. Read the detailed story here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/trump-names-pm-modi-among-world-leaders-he-admires-calls-him-a-classic-hes-a-very-tough-guy-great-leader-wouldnt-be-able-to-find-the-man-in-hollywood-8451642/ Copy

In this image received on June 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Meetings between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have consistently drawn global attention and made headlines. Both leaders once again met at the G7 Summit. US President Trump has often praised Prime Minister Modi on the global stage. This time, Trump made a significant statement. Describing them as “classics”, US President Donald Trump has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping among the world leaders he most admires, praising their leadership styles, political strength, and global influence.

Also Read: ‘Several Indian civilians lost lives…’: PM Modi raises Hormuz Strait concerns in presence of Trump at G7 summit

What did Trump say about PM Modi’s leadership style?

During an interview on The Axios Show last Friday, President Trump was asked which two world leaders he admires most, to which he responded, pointing to Xi Jinping and PM Modi. “Yeah, I think in terms of leadership, I think that’s true,” Trump said when prompted about Xi. When asked for the second name, he added, “Well, I think Modi is very good.”

Which world leaders did Trump say he admires the most?

Trump responds, “He stays out of wars, which is smart. He’s 1.5 billion people. He’s actually the biggest. India is actually the biggest. And Modi’s a great leader, and we do a lot of business with them, but now we do fair business.” Praising PM Modi, Trump added, “Modi’s great. President Xi is great. Classics, you know? I mean, if you were going to make a movie about either one of them, you wouldn’t be able to find the man in Hollywood, I’m telling you.”

Also Read: ‘Let the oil flow’: Trump announces completion of US-Iran peace deal, orders immediate removal of naval blockade on Hormuz

How did Trump describe India under PM Modi’s leadership?

Trump complimented PM Modi’s long tenure in office, completing 12 years and counting, and political stability, saying the Indian Prime Minister had remained in power for over a decade despite the changes and turbulence in Indian politics. Additionally, Donald Trump credited PM Modi for having an excellent “governing style”, describing him as someone who maintains “calmness” while being “a very tough guy”, adding that he has known him personally for years. Trump said, “All my life I’ve watched India; they just kept changing, changing, changing. Somebody would be there for six months and then for a year. And then all of a sudden, Prime Minister Modi ends up there. He’s been there for more than 12 years. Very solid. And he does it through like this great calmness.” “And yet he’s not a calm person. He’s a very tough guy; I know him very well,” the US President added.

(With ANI Inputs)