Trump, Netanyahu discuss ‘American moves in the Gulf’ after fresh US strikes on Iran

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed "American moves in the Gulf" as Washington weighs its next steps amid Iran war.

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Trump, Netanyahu discuss 'American moves in the Gulf' after fresh US strikes on Iran(Photo Credit: File)

The United States has launched a fresh wave of precision strikes, hitting approximately 90 Iranian military targets deep inside the Islamic Republic, escalating its military campaign in the Middle East. The ceasefire also appears to have collapsed. Meanwhile, reports also surged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could visit the White House soon, with Trump stating that Netanyahu knows who the boss is. After the recent military attacks conducted by the US in Iran, President Donald Trump on Thursday(local time) updated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on fresh American “moves in the Gulf.”

Also Read: US strikes Iran again; Trump warns of tougher response, says ‘Will get much worse’

Why did Trump brief Netanyahu after the latest US strikes on Iran?

In a post on X, the Prime Minister of Israel wrote, “As part of the continuous contact between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, an additional conversation took place this evening between the two, during which the continued coordination between the countries in various sectors was established.”

The Prime Minister’s Office:

As part of the continuous contact between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, an additional conversation took place this evening between the two, during which the continued coordination between the countries in various… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 9, 2026

What are the ‘American moves in the Gulf’ Trump discussed with Netanyahu?

“President Trump updated the Prime Minister on American moves in the Gulf. The Prime Minister, on his part, raised the severity of the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his people against the existence of the State of Israel, as well as the need for security zones along Israel’s borders,” the post further reads.

In a post on Thursday, U.S. Central Command stated, “At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.”

At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday claimed it had struck the US Al-Azraq air base in northern Jordan with 10 ballistic missiles on what it described as an “enemy command and control centre in West Asia” in retaliatory strikes in response to a recent attack on Tehran by Washington.

Earlier on Thursday, the Revolutionary Guard of Iran (IRGC) claimed that 10 ballistic missiles hit the American military base in Al Azraq in northern Jordan, on what it described as an “enemy command and control centre in West Asia” in retaliatory strikes in response to a recent attack on Tehran by Washington. “At 2:20 pm today, IRGC aerospace fighters destroyed the enemy’s command and control centre in West Asia and the enemy air base in Al-Azraq, Jordan, with 10 ballistic missiles,” the statement read.

Also Read: Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance’s ‘US Israel’s only ally’ remark, says, ‘1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there’

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine

Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israel strike, has been laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. According to Press TV reports, thousands of supporters gathered to pay their final farewells. The final burial took place at the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall after his coffin was carried around the tomb of Imam Reza as part of the funeral rites. The funeral prayers were led by his eldest son, Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei, who performed the ritual prayers over the body.