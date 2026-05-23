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Trump no longer trusts Asim Munir? Iran-US talks takes a major turn with Qatars entry

Trump no longer trusts Asim Munir? Iran-US talks takes a major turn with Qatar’s entry

Following backchannel diplomacy through Pakistan, Qatar's team has now arrived directly in Tehran. The Trump administration has taken a new tack by involving Qatar in the talks. This shows that it no longer trusts Pakistan.

Trump no longer trusts Asim Munir? Iran-US talks takes a major turn with Qatar's entry (AI image)

Iran-US tension in Qatar: A major diplomatic twist has emerged amid the ongoing Iran-US ceasefire talks. Until now, Pakistan and its Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir were considered the main figures in this backchannel diplomacy, but Qatar’s entry has changed the entire equation. According to a Reuters report, a Qatari negotiation team arrived directly in Tehran on Friday, coordinating talks with Iran in coordination with the US. The stated aim is to end the war and attempt a final deal on the remaining outstanding issues. In the negotiations where Pakistan was positioning itself as the biggest Turram Khan, the Trump administration has now opened a new channel by showing confidence in Qatar. Pakistan has so far been unable to secure a deal, and this shows that the US is seeking help from other Gulf parties.

Did Asim Munir’s role become weak?

Interestingly, Asim Munir himself has arrived in Tehran, but the Qatari team’s arrival at the same time is being seen as a sign that the US no longer wants to rely solely on Pakistan. Until now, Pakistan was considered the sole mediator in these talks, but Qatar’s direct entry sends the message that Trump has opened a backup channel. This means that if the deal doesn’t move forward through Pakistan, a long-standing and trusted US ally like Qatar could be brought into the picture.

Why is Qatar’s entry important?

Qatar has previously played a backchannel mediator role in the Gaza War, Afghanistan, and several West Asian crises. Qatar is a Major Non-NATO Ally of the US and is home to Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military base in the Middle East. However, during this war, Iran also launched missile and drone attacks on Qatar, significantly disrupting its LNG supply. Despite this, Qatar has now returned to the negotiating table.

What is Pakistan saying?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Pakistan has done a “good job” so far, but also made it clear that Gulf countries also have their own interests and that the US is talking to all. While the statement was balanced, Qatar’s entry into the fray signaled that Pakistan is not playing the game alone.

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The biggest sticking point in the negotiations is not just the nuclear program, but also the Strait of Hormuz. The US wants this sea route fully opened, while Iran uses it as a strategic leverage. Marco Rubio even said that if Iran doesn’t open the route, the US must have a “Plan B” ready.

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