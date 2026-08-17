Trump orders cut in US-South Korea military drills over Kim Jong Un relationship, calls exercises costly, inappropriate

Trump characterized the military exercises as expensive and asserted that they send a completely inappropriate and aggressive message to North Korea, which, according to him, has acted respectfully and peacefully throughout his presidency.

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Washington: US President Donald Trump ordered Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” joint military activities with South Korea, citing his good relations with rival North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, describing military drills as costly and inappropriate. Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he was “not happy” that the United States had previously agreed to participate in joint military exercises with South Korea. Trump wrote, “Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea. These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful.”

The US President stated, “Therefore, and based on the fact that it is too late to cancel, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises! While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, “No thanks!” Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Trump characterized the military exercises as expensive and asserted that they send a completely inappropriate and aggressive message to North Korea, which, according to him, has acted respectfully and peacefully throughout his presidency. He claimed that it was too late to call off the exercises altogether but instructed Secretary of War Hegseth that there should be a significant reduction in the exercises. “Therefore, and based on the fact that it is too late to cancel, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises!” Trump said.

Trump mentioned his recent conversation with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, where Trump asked if South Korea could collaborate with the US in the “denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran” but Seoul reportedly declined. On the other hand, North Korea has been very critical of the upcoming joint military drills between the US and South Korea as these drills carry the potential for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, according to Al Jazeera. North Korea has routinely criticised US-South Korea military exercises, describing them as provocations.The joint military drills, named “Ulchi Freedom Shield”, are scheduled to begin on August 17 and continue until August 27. The exercises will include training to counter drones, GPS disruption and cyberattacks as the US and its allies seek to adapt to North Korea’s evolving military capabilities.