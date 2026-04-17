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Trump says he may visit Pakistan to sign Iran deal if agreement is finalised amid ongoing talks

Trump says he may visit Pakistan to sign Iran deal if agreement is finalised amid ongoing talks

Donald Trump suggests he may travel to Pakistan if a deal with Iran is reached, signalling possible progress in ongoing negotiations amid rising geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty.

Trump Iran deal

US president Donald Trump has said that he might visit Pakistan to sign a historic deal with Iran. The announcement comes as negotiators from Tehran and Washington appear close to reaching a deal to end several weeks of war in the Middle East.

Read the full transcript of Trump’s remarks here.

“I Will Sign If Deal Is Reached, I May Go To Pakistan”: Trump

Briefing reporters Wednesday morning, Trump appeared to strike an upbeat note, saying that talks with Iran over ending their conflict were moving along nicely and were close to completion. Trump went on to say that should an agreement be reached and inked in Islamabad, he “would consider” traveling to Pakistan to sign off on the deal himself.

If completed, such a trip would mark the first time a sitting US president has gone to Pakistan over ending hostilities in the Middle East.

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Pakistan Hosts Talks Between U.S., Iran

Pakistan has emerged as a key broker between the United States and Iran, inviting leaders from both countries to Islamabad for talks in recent weeks. It was those discussions, however, that initially collapsed and led to military preparations on both sides.

Still, Iran held senior level talks with the United States in Islamabad earlier this month in what was seen as a last ditch effort to reach a diplomatic solution before all-out war broke out.

Pakistan Pushing For Peace Deal With U.S., Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Islamabad last weekend to discuss ways to end Iran’s nuclear program with Iranian leadership. The two sides have wrangled back and forth over the program for months but have struggled to find common ground; last month, talks collapsed after Iran refused US demands that it end its nuclear program.

Military Actions Follow Failed Negotiations

After last month’s negotiations failed, the US sent troops to prepare for war in Iraq while Iran initiated a blockade of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump tweeted that Iran “will be happy” with the signed deal, though it remains unclear what, if any, concessions Iran has offered to make.

A Peace Deal Between Iran, U.S. Would Be Huge

The potential agreement would not only end weeks of hostilities between Iran and the United States, but it would also come at a time when oil prices are soaring and stocks have tumbled worldwide over fears of war. That a deal could be reached at all is already being hailed as a major diplomatic victory for both Washington and Islamabad.

All we can say for sure at this point is that President Donald Trump will “probably” go to Pakistan if a deal is reached.

BREAKING: TRUMP SAYS “I WILL SIGN DEAL IF ONE IS MADE. I MAY GO TO PAKISTAN TO SIGN IT.”

Pakistan Says U.S., Iran Hope To Finalize Peace Deal By Tomorrow

Trump tweets that Iran ‘will be happy’ with the deal, but it’s unclear exactly what concessions Iran is willing to make. If a deal can be worked out, President Trump “may” go to Pakistan to personally sign the agreement.

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