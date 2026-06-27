‘They shouldn’t be doing that’: Trump reacts to Iran’s attack on commercial ship in Strait of Hormuz

Trump breaks silence to Iran's attack on commercial ship in Strait of Hormuz.

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'They shouldn't be doing that': Trump reacts to Iran's attack on commercial ship in Strait of Hormuz(Photo Credit: x.com/WhiteHouse)

The US and Iran had reached a ceasefire agreement earlier this year following months of heightened tensions in the region. The deal was intended to de-escalate military activities and ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through international waters. Tension persists despite Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian signing the 14-point US-Iran MoU virtually.

What did Donald Trump say about Iran’s attack on the commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz?

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that one will find out if there will be consequences for Iran’s violation of the ceasefire agreement. “You will find out. I don’t like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually, four. We knocked down threeia… A very expensive ship took a little beating. They shouldn’t be doing that…, “the US President stated. Trump’s statement comes amid increasing international scrutiny of Iran’s naval activities in the Gulf region.

Also Read: ‘Unacceptable to me’: Trump rules out Iran deal with Strait of Hormuz shipping fees

What happened on June 26?

Earlier on June 26, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against Iran, as a powerful response to a previous attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, CENTOM said, “US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack.”

The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor.

Centom issues a statement

CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect, the statement said.

Also Read: ‘No tolls for 60 days…’: Trump says US may charge Hormuz transit fees if Iran Deal is not completed

Iran issues fresh warning to US

Ibrahim al-Fiqar, Official military Spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the operational command center that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army, said that Iran’s response “to the US attack” this time will be unprecedented. Al Fiqar said that Iran will choose the appropriate time and place to answer back. Sharing a post on X, he said, “We affirm that this aggression will not go unanswered, and we will choose the appropriate time and place. We warn that any further act of folly will be met with a harsh response that will shatter the illusions of the aggressors in the region. No retreat… Our response will shake the earth to its core, and will erase your military presence as if it never existed. When the three numbers match tonight, the flow will cease and the silence will become a storm. There will be nothing to say, only what will be seen. No summons and no options.. This is an unprecedented night, in which gunpowder will write the final line in your illusions. The response to the US attack will be swift and decisive.”