Trump refuses to leave podium as Spain lift FIFA World Cup Trophy, awkward moment goes viral; Watch video

Why is Donald Trump's podium moment after Spain's FIFA World Cup win going viral? Check the details here.

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Donald Trump refuses to step off podium as Spain lift FIFA World Cup Trophy, Video sparks reactions(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

New Jersey [US]: Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after edging defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time, bringing an end to Lionel Messi’s title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches. Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute with a powerful strike into the roof of the net beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

What does the viral video show about Donald Trump’s awkward World Cup podium moment?

Meanwhile, what caught netizens’ attention was the presence of US President Donald Trump on the field, generating a lot of buzz. US President Donald Trump came onto the pitch with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the post-match presentation ceremony of Spain’s 1-0 victory. Infantino declared that Trump would award the FIFA World Cup trophy to the captain of the winning Spanish team.

President Donald J. Trump presents the World Cup Trophy to Spain, the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup Champions! pic.twitter.com/SHsoBhYm1b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2026

As the two men came onto the field, the crowd booed their arrival. However, the reactions died down when the medal presentation began with both Trump and Infantino giving medals to the players and staff.

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Trump handed the well-known World Cup trophy to Rodri

Trump handed the well-known World Cup trophy to Rodri, the captain of the Spanish side, who gathered his players to lift the trophy normally. However, Trump did not immediately follow the cue and remained standing, enjoying the celebrations, but was later asked by the officials to move out of the way.

Spain’s second men’s FIFA World Cup title

The triumph secured Spain’s second men’s FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain’s maiden World Cup triumph, it marked the biggest achievement of his young career. The defeat signalled the end of a remarkable era for Argentina and Messi, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

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In the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain dominated possession and restricted Argentina to just one shot on target while registering 12 of their own. Argentina were also reduced to 10 men in extra time after Enzo Fernandez was sent off following two yellow cards, allowing Spain to see out the victory and reclaim the World Cup crown.