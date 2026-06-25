‘Unacceptable to me’: Trump rules out Iran deal with Strait of Hormuz shipping fees

Will Iran deal include any kind of fees on shipping or maritime activities in the Strait of Hormuz? Read what Trump said.

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'Unacceptable to me': Trump rules out Iran deal with Strait of Hormuz shipping fees(Photo Credit: x.com/WhiteHouse)

The Strait of Hormuz has remained a critical route for oil shipments. The Iran conflict, which commenced on February 28, has disrupted global energy markets, particularly through tensions around the Hormuz. Now, US President Donald Trump has made an important statement related to Hormuz. Trump on Wednesday (local time) stated that it would be ‘unacceptable’ to him if the Iran deal included any kind of fees on shipping or maritime activities in the Strait of Hormuz.

Why did Trump call Strait of Hormuz shipping fees ‘unacceptable’?

Speaking to the reporters during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, Trump stated that the US was doing great in its war with Iran. When questioned about if he would block a final Iran deal if it included any kind of fees on shipping, Trump responded,” Yeah it would be unacceptable to me because we have numerous straits that if you did that for them you’d have to do it for other people. You have other straits, well I wouldn’t allow it there either. Yeah it would be a game changer.” Furthermore, the US President stated that Democrats wanted to lose the war.

Also Read: ‘No tolls for 60 days…’: Trump says US may charge Hormuz transit fees if Iran Deal is not completed

What is the current status of US-Iran negotiations?

US President stated, “So we’re doing great in our negotiations with Iran. Right in the middle of one of the key things which we’re going to get anyway we got… We had four Republican Senators and all Democrats. You know Democrats they want to lose the war because they’re stupid. That’s why we call them DUMocrats you know I no longer use the E I use I’ve changed the E into a U. We call them DUMocrats they’re dumb. Their policy is so bad.”

“The war is going very well. As you know, we’re winning by a lot. Iran is making very big concessions. We’ll see what happens. But it’s been very, very, very powerful. It’s going very, very well,” he said.

NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS: What did Trump say on Truth Social?

Taking to Truth Social, Trump stated,” Iran has informed the U.S. that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are “NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ.” If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately! Additionally, no money has been given to Iran, or released from their money to them, by the U.S. We will be releasing some of their money, that is totally controlled by us, to our Farmers and Ranchers, for the purchase of Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, and more. Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Also Read: ‘He’s a very tough guy’: Trump names PM Modi among world leaders he admires

Earlier today, the White House highlighted that oil prices have dropped to about $70 per barrel, returning to levels last seen before the outbreak of the Iran conflict. Talking about crude oils, Trump stated, “I see that oil just broke the $70 number. Who would have thought that was going to happen? And that’s during a war. And Iran is being very nice. They’re agreeing to everything that I want and they have to. Otherwise, we just go back and do what we have to do.”