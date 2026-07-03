‘I stopped eight wars’: Trump repeats claim he ended India-Pakistan conflict, says he threatened a 200% tariff

US President once again reiterates claim of India-Pakistan ceasefire through tariff threat.

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Donald Trump reiterates claim of India-Pakistan ceasefire through tariff threat(Photo Credit: x.com/WhiteHouse)

US President Donald Trump and his obsession with becoming a super leader once again grabbed global attention. At first, it was Venezuela, then came the Greenland obsession, followed by threats and airstrikes on Iran, strained relations with Netanyahu, and now, once again, claims of stopping eight wars. It feels like there is no end to Trump’s obsession. Earlier on Thursday(local time), US President Donald Trump, during an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen, revived his claim that he averted a full-scale nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by threatening both nations with devastating economic sanctions.

What did Trump say about ending the India-Pakistan war?

While speaking in an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen, Trump bragged about his use of trade tariffs and how they have been effective at helping him resolve numerous conflicts around the world during his presidency. Trump said,”I stopped eight wars because of tariffs – India, Pakistan. I mean, I did so many – I stopped eight wars. Everybody acknowledges it. And five of the eight were stopped because of tariffs.”

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Talking about the height of India-Pakistan hostilities, Trump detailed the specific economic ultimatums he claimed to have issued to New Delhi and Islamabad. Trump said, “I said, if you keep fighting, I’m going to put a 200 per cent tariff on your country. Said the same thing to the other. I did it with India and with Pakistan.” According to Trump, two nuclear-armed neighbours were on the verge of a catastrophic, wider confrontation. US President said, ” 11 planes were shot down. They were going to war, and they are nuclear nations – strong nuclear nations.”

How have India and Pakistan responded to Trump’s ceasefire claims?

Reinforcing this position on the issue, US President claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had personally lauded his intervention. Furthermore, he added, “And the Prime Minister of Pakistan said President Trump saved at least 30 million lives by stopping this war.” Trump’s latest remarks come in the wake of significant domestic pushback against his trade policies.

Even though Trump has repeatedly stated that he played a role in the de-escalation, New Delhi has consistently refuted any claims of American mediation. India has consistently stated that the ceasefire was achieved strictly through bilateral discussions with the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from their two countries, maintaining its long-standing diplomatic position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are strictly bilateral, with no room for third-party involvement. Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose from India against Pakistan. Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

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On April 22, terror struck Pahalgam. Pakistan-backed attackers stormed a village, asked people their religion, and killed them, resulting in 26 deaths, as per a press release published by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on May 14, 2025. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor to destroy the terror bases behind the attack.