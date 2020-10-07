New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has reported no symptoms of COVID-19, White House physician Dr Sean Conley confirmed late Tuesday. This came after his departure from the Walter Reed Medical Centre, where he was admitted following his diagnosis with Coronavirus infection. Also Read - Coronavirus Update: Unlike Before, Scientists Now Say, Humans Can Transmit COVID-19 Virus to Wildlife

“This morning the President’s team of physicians met him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physicial exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95 to 97 per cent. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will updates as we know more,” Dr Conley said in a written memorandum. Also Read - Covid-19 May Have Infected 10 Percent of World's Population, Estimates WHO

Meanwhile, Trump announced that he wanted the presidential debate with his democratic challenger Joe Biden to go as planned. “I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!,” Trump tweeted. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: IRCTC to Restart 2 Tejas Express Trains From October 17, Bookings to Open Soon

I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Donald Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Medical Center on Monday, four days after undergoing emergency treatment for the novel coronavirus.

As soon as he reached the White House, he took off his mask despite his doctor’s caution who said that Trump was not entirely “out of the woods yet”.

Trump and First Lady Melania had tested positive for Covid-19 few days ago. The President had announced their diagnosis via Twitter.