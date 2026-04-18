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Strait of Hormuz fully open but...: Trump says Iran deal to remain under blockade until 100% complete and fully signed

‘Strait of Hormuz fully open but…’: Trump says Iran deal to remain under blockade until 100% complete and fully signed

US President Trump says Iran deal to remain under blockade until a final deal is fully completed and signed.

US President Trump says Iran deal to remain under blockade

In a significant breakthrough, Iran on Friday said that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for all commercial vessels, a move welcomed by US President Donald Trump. Amid this latest Hormuz development, Trump said that any agreement with Iran would not take full effect until it is completely finalised, even as he claimed major diplomatic and security breakthroughs involving Tehran, Israel, and Lebanon.

What did Trump say about the Iran deal being “100% complete”?

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Donald Trump addressed the latest developments in West Asia, claiming that Iran has announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and full passage. He stated, “This will be a great and brilliant day for the world because Iran has just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and full passage. But the naval blockade with the greatest navy in the world, from the greatest military the world has ever seen, we built it. During my first term, we built it…We’ll remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 % complete and fully signed.”

When will the US lift the naval blockade on Iran?

Furthermore, he even mentioned the nuclear-related developments, stating, “The USA will get all nuclear dust…That white powdery substance created by our B-2 bombers, those great B-2 bombers, late one evening, seven months ago. No money will exchange hands in any way or form…Iran, with the help of the USA, has removed or is removing all of the sea mines…They will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump has always credited himself for settling several wars, including India and Pakistan war. Highlighting the recent Lebanon ceasefire, Trump stated the US had helped broker a major breakthrough in Lebanon.”Yesterday, we achieved what everyone said was impossible, an unprecedented ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. That hasn’t taken place in 78 years. Our deal with Iran is not in any way tied to Lebanon, but we will make Lebanon great again…”

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How does the ongoing blockade impact global oil trade and shipping?

Earlier, in a social media post, Trump said,”Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” His remarks come amid ongoing negotiations and heightened geopolitical tensions, with Washington maintaining that discussions with Tehran are continuing while insisting on strict conditions for any final agreement. Earlier, he expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations with Iran, saying talks will continue through the weekend as efforts intensify toward a possible agreement.”We’ve had some very good discussions … and we’ve done a good job, but we’ll see. Talks are going on, and we’ll go on over the weekend,” adding, “A lot of good things are happening, and that includes Lebanon, too,” Trump said. Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz following its conflict with the US and Israel, crippling global energy supplies.

What happens next if the Iran deal is not finalised soon?

The conflict began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders. The ceasefire between the US and Iran would expire on April 21.

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