‘A wall to no nuclear weapon’: Trump says US-Iran peace deal to be signed today, Strait of Hormuz to…

US President Donald Trump said that a peace deal is due to be signed on Sunday(today). The latest move comes as Trump turns 80 on June 14.

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'A wall to no nuclear weapon': Trump says Iran peace deal to be signed Sunday, Strait of Hormuz to be open to all(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

Amid the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, US President Donald Trump said that a peace deal is due to be signed on Sunday, and it will be a wall to nuclear weapons, which would ensure that Iran doesn’t have them in the future. The latest development comes as US President Donald Trump celebrates his 80th birthday on June 14.

What does Trump’s proposed Iran peace deal mean for nuclear curbs, US-Iran ties, and the Strait of Hormuz?

Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.” According to Trump, the US’s relationship with Iran was a much different and better one than earlier administrations had.

Also Read: ‘Simply Baseless’: Iran rejects Trump’s claims, alleges US attacks on vessels killed three Indian seafarers

Could the agreement mark a turning point for peace and stability in the Middle East?

Trump further said that they look forward to working with the Middle East long into the future.”The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands. At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States,” US President said.

“We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote.

Also Read: Trump says Strait of Hormuz will open after ‘great’ Iran settlement; deal likely to be signed this weekend

The original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was an agreement between the P5+1 countries and the European Union; it was intended to place restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for an end to economic sanctions against Iran. The Trump administration has undermined that agreement so that it has now essentially been terminated, changing direction and moving toward developing a new agreement with Iran. CENTCOM has stated that they have redirected 141 commercial vessels and disabled nine vessels to enforce compliance with the US blockade against Iran.