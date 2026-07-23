US-Iran war escalates: Trump says Iran wants to make a deal amid fresh US military strikes

US President Donald Trump described the conflict with Iran as a “skirmish” on Wednesday (local U.S. time) and asserted that Iran is seeking to “reach an agreement.”

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US-Iran war escalates: Trump claims Iran wants to make a deal amid fresh US military strikes(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

The ongoing war between the United States and Iran continues to intensify, with the financial cost of the conflict mounting rapidly. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators that the war with Iran has cost an estimated $37.5 billion, as the Trump administration sought nearly $88 billion in emergency funding amid renewed fighting in the Strait of Hormuz. Hegseth disclosed the figure during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Donald Trump’s supplemental funding request.

How is the US-Iran war escalating in the Middle East?

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump described the conflict with Iran as a “skirmish” on Wednesday (local U.S. time) and asserted that Iran is seeking to “reach an agreement.” He made the statement while he was in Marietta, Georgia, talking about the Trump Accounts plan introduced by his administration. Additionally, he also commented on the recent series of aerial attacks against Iran implemented by the US.

Also Read: Trump refuses to leave podium as Spain lift FIFA World Cup Trophy, awkward moment goes viral; Watch video

What did Trump say about Iran during the latest conflict?

Trump said, “This skirmish that we have with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I call it that because let me tell you They’re getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal — but I say they’re not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They’re not ready. They’ll be ready very soon.” Also at the event, he honoured the family of fallen US soldier Lt. Tyler Feehan.

On Wednesday morning, Trump arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and took part in the complete transfer of four soldiers who lost their lives in relation to the current war against Iran. Among them was Lt. Tyler Feehan from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, who died on July 18 while in Jordan as part of the 2nd Battalion of the 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment and the 32nd Army Air Defense Command stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 22, 2026

Earlier today, the US Central Command said, “At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters.”

Also Read: ‘Couldn’t care less’: Trump dismisses Iran’s withdrawal from interim deal

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

In his extensive speech, the President of the United States criticized the Biden government stating that the world isn’t “laughing anymore” because of the changes it has seen since the beginning of Biden’s leadership in office. “18 months ago our country was in a trouble, it was catastrophe. Sleepy Joe Biden and the radical left democrats created the worst inflation in 48 years.”Meanwhile in wake of the US threats of attack on Iranian infrastructure, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that any aggression against Iran, including that against the country’s infrastructure, would be met with a “decisive response” and those contributing to it will also be considered as “legitimate targets”.