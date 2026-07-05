‘Israeli leader knows who the boss is’: Trump says Netanyahu requested White House meeting

Did Netanyahu request a White House meeting with Trump next week? US President makes big remark. Know details here.

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'Israeli leader knows who the boss is': Trump says Netanyahu requested White House meeting(Photo: PTI)

The relationship between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu was once regarded as one of the closest alliances in US-Israel politics. However, recent media reports have fuelled speculation that relations between these two individuals have become less than amicable due to differences in how to handle regional conflicts and in views on international diplomatic priorities. Reports surged that Netanyahu will visit the US soon. And now, Trump has made a big remark. Know details here.

Did Netanyahu request a White House meeting with Trump next week?

Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could visit the White House as early as next week, signaling an effort by the two leaders to repair relations after months of reported tensions. Trump even asserted that the Israeli leader “knows who the boss is”. This development comes as the two allies seek to reset ties strained by differences over Iran and the wider Middle East.

In a brief telephonic interview on Saturday, Trump, referring to himself, said, “We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is.” According to the report, Trump stated that Netanyahu had requested a meeting at the White House and that it could take place after he returned from the NATO summit.

Also Read: Trump and Netanyahu hold phone call, agree to meet in the US soon

When is Netanyahu expected to visit the White House?

Should this meeting occur, it will be the first time between the two leaders since their Situation Room meeting in February, when Netanyahu presented his plan for launching a joint war against Iran.However, an Israeli official told Axios that next week could be too soon because of Trump’s travel schedule. The official said the meeting “might take place the week after”.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Netanyahu spoke to Trump by telephone on Friday to congratulate him on the 250th anniversary of American independence, the report said.

What issues have strained ties between Trump and Netanyahu in recent months?

“During their conversation, the Prime Minister said that the United States is a guarantor of global freedom, and that Israel greatly values the close relationship between the two nations. Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the United States,” Netanyahu’s office said, as IANS reported.

Axios also reported that Trump criticised Netanyahu during a telephone conversation last month over Israel’s military escalation in Lebanon, calling the Israeli leader “crazy” and accusing him of ingratitude.

Also Read: ‘I stopped eight wars’: Trump repeats claim he ended India-Pakistan conflict, says he threatened a 200% tariff

The report said the differences between the two leaders have widened over regional policy. Despite Netanyahu’s reservations, Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last month extending the ceasefire with Iran and beginning a fresh round of nuclear negotiations.