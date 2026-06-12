Trump says Strait of Hormuz will open after ‘great’ Iran settlement; deal likely to be signed this weekend

Trump unexpectedly cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombing campaign against Iran on Thursday evening and made a big statement on Strait of Hormuz.

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Strait of Hormuz will open after "great" Iran settlement: Trump (Photo Credit: X/@WhiteHouse)

After days of escalating rhetoric and severe warnings directed at Iran, US President Donald Trump made an unexpected decision. According to his Truth Social account, Trump unexpectedly cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombing campaign against Iran on Thursday evening, opting to hold off on military action.

What did Trump say about the Strait of Hormuz reopening?

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” stated Trump. While the Strait of Hormuz is concerned, Trump indicated that once the great settlement is signed, the Strait will officially open. Moreover, he added that the Strait of Hormuz would officially reopen once the Iran deal was signed, possibly this weekend in Europe, with Vice President JD Vance attending on his behalf.

Also Read: ‘If Iran had nuclear weapon, there’d be no Israel’: Trump warns as Middle East crisis deepens

When could the Iran deal be signed, according to Trump?

Speaking in the Oval Office, US President stated, “We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, and we’re going to be subject to finalisation of documents. We should get done over the next few days. We’ll probably have a signing, maybe in Europe. When oil comes down, everything else comes down.”

Responding to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, Trump stated, “Most importantly, we have a deal that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, which was the whole purpose of what we had to go through to get this. We have a signing soon, and oh, the documents are in pretty final shape…that should be done pretty quickly.”

He stated US forces have targeted several Iranian ships over the past month, calling the operations “quiet” and effective. Trump said, “We’ve been taking out many ships that nobody knew… over the last month, we’ve been taking out big ships, quietly at night. We bombed their (Iran’s) radar and everything, so they couldn’t see what was going on. A lot of ships, a lot of oil is out this way. The Strait will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe. I won’t be able to be there, but JD will be there, the Vice President, and some of the people. Steve Witkoff did a great job.”

“Most importantly, we have a deal that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/lFLJC2lblf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 11, 2026

Also Read: ‘Leave our region if you want to be safe’: Iran issues fresh warning to US amid escalating tensions

What did Benjamin Netanyahu discuss with Trump during their phone call?

Meanwhile, Trump announced a halt to planned military action against Iran, despite earlier threats to target Kharg Island and other key Iranian oil facilities. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Donald Trump, expressing appreciation for the emerging US-Iran memorandum of understanding. “President Trump spoke this evening with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the emerging memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to enter into negotiations. Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump’s commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran’s support for its terrorist proxies in the region,” the official account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel wrote.