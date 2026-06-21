‘No tolls for 60 days…’: Trump says US may charge Hormuz transit fees if Iran Deal is not completed

US President Donald Trump has made an important statement related to Hormuz just days after virtually signing the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) titled “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

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Trump says US may charge Hormuz transit fees if Iran Deal is not completed(Photo Credit: x.com/WhiteHouse)

Just days after signing the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) titled “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran”, US President Donald Trump has made an important statement related to Hormuz. Earlier on Saturday (local), Trump stated that Washington could impose tolls on vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz if the final deal with Iran is not reached, noting that the toll would be “for services rendered as the Guardian Angel” to the West Asia region.

What did Trump mean by ‘No Tolls for 60 Days’ in the Strait of Hormuz?

Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump said,”There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! President DJT”

Read more: Big development in West Asia conflict as Israel orders military to ceasefire in Lebanon

Also Read: ‘He’s a very tough guy’: Trump names PM Modi among world leaders he admires

What happens if the Iran deal is not completed within 60 days?

US President Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian virtually signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday. This was done with an aim at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching negotiations on a broader agreement, including the talks on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Also Read: ‘Several Indian civilians lost lives…’: PM Modi raises Hormuz Strait concerns in presence of Trump at G7 summit

US officials told Axios that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are already in Switzerland, where they are expected to begin talks with Iran regarding a potential nuclear deal on Sunday. Axios also reported that the Iranian delegation left Tehran shortly after Iranian armed forces announced they were closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement by the U.S. and Israel. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf is also expected to attend the talks, Axios reported.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, also arrived in Switzerland on Friday, as Qatar is considered one of the principal mediators facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran.However, as the Israeli strikes in Lebanon continued despite the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, Iran on Saturday announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.