‘China trying to take over Panama Canal’: Trump says US won’t let it happen, reacts to birthright citizenship ruling

US President Donald Trump finally reacts to birthright citizenship ruling. Know what he said. Read the detailed article.

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'China trying to take over Panama Canal': Trump says US won't let it happen, reacts to birthright citizenship ruling(Photo Credit: x.com/WhiteHouse

United States President Donald Trump has often expressed skepticism about China’s expanding geopolitical and economic influence. Now, once again, Trump has made an important statement against China. While speaking at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora on Wednesday (local time), US President slammed the historical decision to transfer control of the canal and vowed the US would not allow China to take over. He stated that the United States should never have handed over control of the Panama Canal, arguing that Panama increased transit fees after taking control, and warning that China is seeking to gain influence over the strategic waterway.

What did Trump say about China’s influence over the Panama Canal?

Trump stated, “The Panama Canal, so we gave it away. The first thing they did, you know what they did? They raised the prices for the ships by four times, and they didn’t lose one ship. And then they raised it again twice, and they didn’t lose one ship. All they did was make tremendous amounts of money for years and years. How stupid was that?”

Also Read: Trump faces setback on birthright citizenship order, hails US Supreme Court ruling on transgender athletes as ‘Big win’

Addressing the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, Trump stated, “And now China’s trying to take over the Panama Canal, and we’re not going to let that happen, okay? And that was not part of the script because I don’t really have a script because this thing doesn’t work.”

What are the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaties that Trump referred to?

The criticism relates to a landmark agreement reached under the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaties that provided for the transfer control of the Panama Canal from the US to Panamanian control. The handover was finalised in 1999, when Panama assumed responsibility for operating the waterway.

Amid this, Trump broke his silence on the Supreme Court’s handling of birthright citizenship while praising recent rulings that he said restored presidential authority and reinforced a merit-based system. Trump stated he believed the court had erred on birthright citizenship but expressed confidence the issue would eventually be resolved.

Also Read: ‘Very possible that they will never…’: Trump breaks silence after US strikes Iran following attack on Panama-flagged tanker

What did Donald Trump say about birthright citizenship?

US President stated, “We’ll take care of the birthright citizenship because that was not meant for rich people from other countries. It was meant for the babies of slaves. If you look at it, it was a month after the Civil War ended that it went through. That’s because it was meant for the babies of slaves. It wasn’t meant for rich people from China. They came over in Gulfstreams.”

“I believe, no, I know they got it wrong, but that’s okay,” he added. Trump also hailed a recent Supreme Court ruling that he said restored significant authority to the presidency.