After tense phone call with Netanyahu, Trump says ‘would like to meet’ Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Is Trump planning to meet Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei? Read the detailed story here.

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After tense phone call with Netanyahu, Trump says 'would like to meet' Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

Since February 28, when the US and Israel began large-scale military operations against Iran, US President Donald Trump has been consistently in the news around the globe, with many of his comments being hardline warnings, ultimatums and provocative remarks directed at Tehran. The geopolitical standoff between the US and Iran concerning Iran’s nuclear program escalated into one of the most dangerous conflicts in the Middle East over the last several years, with Trump’s comments often matching the intensity of the military campaign itself.

Also Read: Amid Iran war, Trump shares cryptic ‘discombobulated’ message alongside striking AI military art

What does Trump’s desire to meet Khamenei signal for the future of US-Iran relations?

However, Trump, who has spent months issuing warnings against Iran, has now made a big remark, expressing a desire to hold direct talks with Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Trump has expressed a desire to hold a future meeting with Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, following a highly tense telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While talking at the New York Post’s “Pod Force One” podcast, Trump added that he believes Khamenei is the one giving the final approval amid talks with Washington and would like to meet him. US President said, “I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out.”

Following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran appointed his 56-year-old son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, to assume the mantle of the country’s Supreme Leader.

President Trump joins Pod Force One to break down Iran negotiations, SAVE America Act and more. Watch the key moments in under two minutes. pic.twitter.com/1Kp0aun3Ls — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 3, 2026

Since the transfer of power to the new Supreme Leader of Iran, President Trump has publicly stated that the physical condition of the new Iranian leader is questionable, suggesting that Mojtaba sustained severe injuries during the US-Israeli military operations. During the podcast, Trump stated,”I’m not hearing he’s doing great. If you believe the stories, he’s missing a lot of different parts.” The US president also admitted to using “foul language” in his phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also Read: Iran rejects Trump’s ceasefire push, says ‘no final understanding reached’

What happened during the heated Trump-Netanyahu conversation that made headlines?

The admission follows an Axios report characterising the discussion between the two leaders as “heated”, with diplomatic insiders revealing that Trump shouted “are you f***ing crazy” at the Israeli Prime Minister.When pressed on the details of the sharp exchange during the podcast, the US president confirmed the accuracy of the reports.”You said, ‘Are you f-ing crazy? What are you f-ing doing? I helped you stay out of jail.’ Is that true? Did you speak to him in those terms?” the interviewer asked.”I did,” Trump responded. “I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon. I said, ‘Bibi, we gotta stop this’,” he added.The friction between Washington and Tel Aviv has intensified as Israel broadens its military campaign in southern Lebanon, escalating its long-running confrontation with Hezbollah.