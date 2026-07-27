‘Strike on Kharg…’: Trump shares AI-generated images, issues fresh warning to Iran

US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared various AI-generated images to project American military supremacy. Check details here.

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Trump shares barrage of AI-generated images signalling US military might and political ambition(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

The U.S. naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect. As of July 25, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 2 that didn’t comply, and boarded 2 to ensure total compliance, confirmed US Central Command. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared various AI-generated images to project American military supremacy, particularly against Iran, and advance political themes surrounding the 2028 election campaign.

What did Donald Trump say about Iran in his latest AI-generated images?

The images posted by Trump on his Truth Social account show many instances of violence and military attacks, use of latest technology in defence, reference to history, and references to domestic politics as well. The first group of images shows examples of military actions undertaken by the US in the Middle East. One of the pictures available on his account is titled “The guardians of the world”, and it shows a gigantic Trump standing in front of a number of US stealth fighter jets marked with “U.S.A.” flying the skies over the explosions that are taking place at ground targets called “Iran” and also US ships patrolling the waters.

Also Read: US-Iran war escalates: Trump says Iran wants to make a deal amid fresh US military strikes

Why did Trump reference ‘Strike on Kharg’ in his latest post?

Another picture, called “Strike on Kharg,” shows an air attack on Iran’s main oil terminal on Kharg Island, with jets flying over huge fireballs, heavy smoke, and burning fuel tanks. Action on the water is further highlighted in “It’s Our Oil Tanker Now!,” where President Trump and armed US troops stand on an Iranian ship while men in white thobes and traditional Middle Eastern kaffiyehs jump into the ocean with a US aircraft carrier in the background.

The second group of images concentrates on political branding, campaign slogans, and presidential imagery – the title “Give the Enemy Nightmares” features an image of President Trump walking in the dark and foggy woods surrounded by soldiers with eyes glowing red, while the bold letters are inscribing “TRUMP 2028”.

Is Netanyahu planning to visit New York?

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about his intentions to visit New York to address the United Nations General Assembly in September. He firmly rejected efforts made by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to proclaim him an unwelcome visitor and criticized him for his supposed support for division and antisemitism. “My answer to Mamdani, I will come to New York to fight for the truth of the Jewish people,” Netanyahu declared in an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

Also Read: ‘To hold Iranian forces accountable’: US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect shipping through Strait of Hormuz

Futures with Maria Bartiromo. “I intend to come and speak the truth, speak for Israel and for the Israeli-American alliance from the podium of the United Nations.” After Mamdani called him a war criminal and said he was not welcome in New York, Netanyahu accused the mayor of aligning with “Hamas murderers” and supporting the October 7 attack on the Israeli public. “What Mamdani is supporting, his wife, his family – he celebrated October 7th massacre, the worst massacre against Jews since the Holocaust,” Netanyahu said.