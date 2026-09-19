Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law, clears way for 100% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil

The legislation comes at a sensitive time for India-US relations. New Delhi has repeatedly maintained that its energy purchases are driven by national interests and the need to secure affordable supplies.

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Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law, clears way for 100% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil | Image: ANI

US President Donald Trump has signed a major sanctions bill targeting Russia and Iran, giving his administration new powers to take action against countries that continue to buy Russian oil and natural gas. The legislation, officially called the “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,” expands sanctions against Russian officials, banks and other entities. It also targets Russia’s energy business and the vessels used to move its oil while avoiding Western restrictions.

The law could have major implications for countries such as India and China, which are among the biggest buyers of Russian crude oil.

Trump gets power to impose 100% tariffs

One of the most important parts of the new law is its provision allowing the US president to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from countries that are among the biggest buyers of Russian oil or gas.

This does not mean that a 100 per cent tariff has automatically been imposed on India. Instead, the law gives the US administration the authority to take such action.

India and China are expected to be closely watched because of their continued purchases of Russian energy. The measure is designed to put economic pressure on countries that buy Russian energy and, in turn, support Moscow’s energy revenues.

Russia’s oil trade comes under greater pressure

The new law also strengthens measures against Russia’s energy sector and its so-called shadow fleet.

The term refers to ships and related networks that have been used to transport Russian oil while attempting to avoid Western sanctions and restrictions.

The legislation also provides for sanctions against Russian officials, financial institutions and other entities linked to the Russian government. It extends existing US sanctions related to Iran as well.

Why the law matters for India

The legislation comes at a sensitive time for India-US relations. New Delhi has repeatedly maintained that its energy purchases are driven by national interests and the need to secure affordable supplies.

The possibility of additional US tariffs could affect Indian exporters if Washington decides to use the new powers against countries buying Russian energy.

The issue had already been discussed between Indian and US officials at senior levels, with New Delhi flagging possible consequences for bilateral trade ties and energy security.

Bill named after late senator Lindsey Graham

The law carries the name of Lindsey O. Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina who was a leading supporter of tougher measures against Russia.

Graham died in July 2026 at the age of 71. He had played a key role in pushing the sanctions legislation through Congress. The Senate later passed the measure before the House approved it and sent it to Trump for his signature.

The White House confirmed on September 18 that Trump had signed H.R. 5334 into law.

India, Russia and China react

India has raised concerns about the possible impact of the new US measures on its trade relationship with Washington and its energy supplies.

Russia has argued that additional sanctions could make efforts to find a settlement to the Ukraine conflict more difficult.

China, meanwhile, has criticised the US use of sanctions and what it describes as Washington’s attempt to extend its laws beyond its own borders.

For now, the key question for India is how the Trump administration chooses to use the new powers. The law allows tariffs of up to 100 per cent, but any specific action against Indian goods would require a separate decision by the US administration.