New Delhi: After making a brief online appearance at the G20 summit, US President Donald Trump, who has still not conceded defeat to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, was spotted at his golf course outside Washington.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump in his remarks “discussed with other world leaders the need to work together to restore strong economic growth and jobs as we overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“During his remarks, President Trump highlighted how the United States marshalled every resource at its disposal to respond to the crisis, as well as the unprecedented economic recovery of the United States on a foundation of tax and regulatory cuts, energy independence, and fair trade deals,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

“He spoke about the aggressive actions and safety measures the United States took to protect the vulnerable, pioneer groundbreaking treatments, and develop vaccines and therapies at record-setting speed, which will save millions of lives. President Trump also reaffirmed the importance of the G20 working together for future economic growth and prosperity,” she added.

Earlier, it was not clear whether Trump would even be present for the year’s G20, which is being mostly virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.