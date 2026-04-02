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We will finish our job very soon: President Trump makes BIG statement during White House address

‘We will finish our job very soon’: President Trump makes BIG statement during White House address

US President Trump makes BIG statement during White House address regarding the deadline to end the Iran war.

The Trump administration has considered seizing Kharg Island as leverage to pressure Iran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has delivered his first major national address. Speaking from the White House, Trump provided an update on the month-long “Operation Epic Fury,” which he said was launched against the “world’s number one state sponsor of terror.” During his address, Trump stated that US forces will ‘finish the job’ in Iran soon as ‘core strategic objectives are nearing completion’.

What did Trump say about Iran war during White House address?

Addressing the nation, US President Donald Trump said, “We’ve actually done much better than I thought, but we had to take that little journey to Iran to get rid of this horrible threat. With our historic tax cuts, where people are just now talking about receiving larger refunds than they ever thought possible, they are getting so much more money than they thought. That’s from the great big, beautiful bill. Our economy is strong and improving by the day, and it will soon be roaring back like never before. It will top the levels that it was a month ago.”

‘Trump does not bluff, prepared to unleash hell if…’: US issues stern warning to Iran amid stalled negotiations

He added, “I’ve made clear from the beginning of Operation Epic Fury that we will continue until our objectives are fully achieved. Thanks to the progress we’ve made, I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America’s military objectives very shortly. We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next 2-3 weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Age, where they belong.”

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#WATCH | Addressing the nation, US President Donald Trump says, “We’ve actually done much better than I thought, but we had to take that little journey to Iran to get rid of this horrible threat. With our historic tax cuts, where people are just now talking about receiving larger… pic.twitter.com/lVROsxLmKX — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2026

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