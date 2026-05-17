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Sovereign and independent: Taiwan responds to Donald Trump remarks on Independence

‘Sovereign and independent’: Taiwan responds to Donald Trump remarks on Independence

The US President said he had invited Xi for a visit to Washington in September.

'Sovereign and independent’: Taiwan responds to Donald Trump remarks on Independence(Image Courtesy:X/@WhiteHouse)

After United States President Donald Trump returned from his visit to China, Taiwan issued a statement reaffirming its self-governing status and stating that it remains “sovereign and independent”. Taiwan intends to maintain the “cross-strait status quo,” meaning it will not officially declare independence from China, according to an Al Jazeera report.

What did Taiwan say after Trump remarked on independence?

The message was sent in response to Trump’s Fox News interview. The interview occurred the day after Trump had returned from a trip to China after meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. During the interview, Trump said, “I’m not looking to have somebody go independent,” referring to the self-ruled island that China considers part of its territory.

Also Read: ‘Do not declare independence’: Donald Trump to Taiwan after meeting with Xi Jinping

Why did Taiwan reiterate that it is “sovereign and independent”?

Taiwan’s sovereignty has been highly controversial ever since the Chinese Civil War in the 1940s. Although the US government has not officially recognized Taiwanese independence from China, successive US administrations have continued to support the island through arms sales and statements indicating Washington could come to Taiwan’s defence in the event of an attack by China.

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Trump landed at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on the outskirts of the US capital on Friday evening, claiming to have struck important trade deals, including one for China’s purchase of 200 aircraft from Boeing, with a promise for another 750, as well as agreements benefiting the American agriculture sector.

Trump told Fox News that the relationship with Xi was important and suggested that China may not resort to any aggressive moves over Taiwan, at least till he is in office. “It’s not a takeover. They just don’t want to see this place — we’ll call it a place because nobody knows how to define it — but they don’t want to see it go independent,” Trump said.

“I don’t think they’ll do anything when I’m here. When I’m not here. I think they might, to be honest with you,” Trump said.

“I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down,” he said. “We’re not looking to have wars, and if you kept it the way it is, I think China’s going to be OK with that,” he added.

Also Read: ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

How does the United States officially view Taiwan’s political status?

The US President said he had invited Xi for a visit to Washington in September. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned his US counterpart Donald Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could trigger “clashes and even conflicts” between the two countries, as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks on the Iran war, energy security and trade.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province that must be reunified with the mainland. It opposes formal diplomatic ties between Taipei and countries that recognise Beijing. The US, however, has maintained ties with Taiwan and continued supplying arms to the island.

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