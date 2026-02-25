Home

Trump takes another BIG move against India, slaps 126% tariffs on India solar imports

Washington: In a sharp escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump has announced steep preliminary duties of 126% on solar panel imports from India. The tariffs are likely to hinder trade between these two nations, as well as complicate ongoing negotiations to strengthen their economic relationship.

What was the motive behind this tariff?

The US Department of Commerce has additionally announced provisional tariff rates ranging between 86% and 143% on solar imports from Indonesia, and 81% on shipments from Laos. According to US authorities, the move follows findings that government-backed subsidies in these countries enabled exporters to sell solar products at unfairly low prices, disadvantaging American manufacturers.

Although the measures are intended to shield domestic producers from what Washington describes as unfair competition, they add fresh volatility to the renewable energy sector. The decision may drive up production expenses for US solar companies and, ultimately, raise prices for consumers—particularly at a time when the industry has not enjoyed strong backing from President Donald Trump. This is not the first time that Donald Trump has hiked tariff.

Trump on Saturday announced hike in tariffs on all countries to 15 per cent from 10 per cent, which was imposed a day earlier. Following a Supreme Court verdict against his earlier sweeping tariffs, Trump on Friday imposed a 10 per cent tariffs on all the countries, including India from February 24 for 150 days.

Commenting on the 10 per cent tariff, the Indian government on Saturday said it is studying these and their implications. “Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10 per cent Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15 per cent level

