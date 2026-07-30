Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘very hard’, warns China against selling weapons to Tehran

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his threat of military action against Iran. Read details here.

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Trump threatens to hit Iran 'very hard', warns China against selling weapons to Tehran(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate after the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that US forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. According to CENTCOM, the strikes are a powerful response to Iran’s attempted attacks on U.S. forces stationed across the Middle East a day earlier. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has reiterated his threats of using military force against Iran. He stated that Washington plans to strike Tehran “very hard” and asserted that “it’s our turn to hit them.”

What did Trump say about fresh US strikes on Iran?

When asked about whether he has received information regarding the explosion that took place at Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Damietta, Trump confirmed that he has been briefed on the incident. Directing further warnings at Tehran, the US President declared, “They know it’s coming.”Trump further noted the possibility of future diplomacy, saying, “We’ll see if we get there with an agreement at some point,” prior to reiterating his warning of kinetic action.

Also Read: ‘Strike on Kharg…’: Trump shares AI-generated images, issues fresh warning to Iran

Trump’s latest statement comes after the blast that happened on Wednesday rocked a US-owned and operated liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel at Egypt’s Damietta Port following a drone strike, raising fears that the Middle East conflict is spilling over into critical energy hubs beyond its traditional Gulf theatre.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, “…We’re going to hit them (Iran) very hard… there’s very little they can do about it. It was a different group than we’re dealing with. They’ve already apologized. But, you know, we got to smack them a little bit…” (Source:… pic.twitter.com/jyGDBO2ZTD — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026

As noted by Ambrey, a maritime security company, Al Jazeera reported that the blast took place during cargo discharge operations at the port. The British security agency stated that the ship attacked was identified as the US-owned floating storage ship Energos Winter, which was hit by a unmanned aerial vehicle while while berthed at the facility.

U.S. forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET today. The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday’s attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 30, 2026

What could happen if China supplies weapons to Iran?

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources subsequently confirmed that a fire broke out involving a storage vessel and a tugboat at Damietta Port, adding that no casualties were reported.

Also Read: ‘To hold Iranian forces accountable’: US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect shipping through Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump has publicly expressed that he would be quite “disappointed” if China supplied weapons to Iran, reiterating assurances he said Chinese President Xi Jinping had personally given him that Beijing would not sell arms to Tehran. While speaking in front of the press in the Oval Office, he responded to the news reported by international press agencies that Tehran is slated to receive a consignment of up to 400 Chinese-manufactured shoulder-fired missiles within weeks. “Well, that would be surprising,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.”I mean, things like that happen, but that would be surprising. He (Xi) told me very strongly he wouldn’t partake, and he knows I’d be quite disappointed,” the US President added.

#WATCH | On reports of Iran getting 400 rocket launchers from China via Pakistan, US President Donald Trump says, “That would be surprising. Things like that happen… He (Chinese President Xi Jinping) told me very strongly he wouldn’t partake. But he knows I’d be quite… pic.twitter.com/Qw5BUB6or5 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026

While addressing reporters during an Oval Office interaction, Trump stated to international media reports indicating that Tehran is slated to receive a consignment of up to 400 Chinese-manufactured shoulder-fired missiles within weeks. “Well, that would be surprising,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.”I mean, things like that happen, but that would be surprising. He (Xi) told me very strongly he wouldn’t partake, and he knows I’d be quite disappointed,” the US President said.