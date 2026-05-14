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Trump to hold high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping in China, to focus on Iran war, trade tensions and Taiwan arms sales

Trump to hold high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping in China, to focus on Iran war, trade tensions and Taiwan arms sales

US President Donald Trump was accorded a red carpet welcome on Wednesday upon his arrival in Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. They will talk on a host of issues, including the Iran war and a trade deal.

Trump to hold high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping in China, to focus on Iran war, trade tensions and Taiwan arms sales(Photo Credit: @WhiteHouse)

US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening for a State Visit to China. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is visiting China from May 13 to 15, 2026. This is the first US presidential visit to China in almost nine years and Trump’s second since November 2017.

US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday for a summit to discuss U.S.-China relations, with discussions expected to focus on contentious issues including the Iran war, trade, technology, and Taiwan, though breakthroughs remain unlikely, as reported by AP. According to the AP report, US President Trump is expected to focus his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade and potential agreements for China to purchase more U.S. agricultural goods and passenger aircraft.

Also Read: ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

What key issues are expected to dominate the high-stakes Trump-Xi Jinping meeting in Beijing?

Trump will likely focus on developing an agreement among their respective governments to establish a forum to resolve their respective trade-related disputes, so they do not escalate into another trade war like last year.

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The beginning of history. President Trump arrives in Beijing, China to kick off a landmark state visit. pic.twitter.com/1duQ3sqNaM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2026

Will the Trump-Xi summit help ease rising US-China trade tensions?

There was also a brass band playing as Chinese military personnel presented a guard of honour as Trump descended the steps of his plane. He was also greeted by 300 Chinese youth dressed in blue and white uniforms and waving Chinese and American flags in unison, chanting in Chinese, “Welcome, welcome! Warm welcome!” Trump briefly paused to listen to the flag-waving youth and moved to get into his limousine, The Big Beast, flown from Washington. The highway route leaving the airport was decorated with American and Chinese flags. Skyscrapers were lit up with Chinese characters meaning “Beijing Welcome.”

Why are US arms sales to Taiwan likely to remain a major flashpoint in the talks?

Trump’s China visit comes at a time when the United States remains deeply involved in the Iran conflict. In February, the US, along with Israel, attacked Iran. The talks are expected to focus on trade and tariffs, Artificial Intelligence and technology, Taiwan and US’ arms sales to Taipei, Iran and West Asia East security, and rare earths and supply chains.

In addition to these issues, Xi will certainly raise the fact that the United States has decided to supply arms to Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing claims as its own territory. Although Trump approved the transfer of $11 billion in weaponry to Taiwan in December, he has yet to complete the process, including delivery.

Also Read: Donald Trump warns US will ‘blow up’ anyone approaching Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles

The war in Iran could also be a primary focus. Before these meetings took place, Trump hoped China would use leverage over Iran to convince it to accept U.S. terms for ending the two-month war, or to open the crucial Strait of Hormuz. However, he has tempered his statements regarding this issue prior to the summit. When asked whether Trump was looking for any Chinese assistance in relation to Iran, he responded,” No, I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other. We’ll win it peacefully or otherwise. Their Navy’s gone, their Air Force is gone, every single element of their war machine is gone.” Answering another question about Iran, Trump stated that the country is defeated militarily and that, “They’ll either do the right thing or we’ll finish the job. “The US President also termed the blockade as “100% effective”. Xi and Trump met last time in October 2025 in South Korea’s Busan.

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