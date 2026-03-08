Home

News

Trump to shock Iran with his stupendously gigantic bomber which has landed at RAF airbase in United Kingdom

Trump to shock Iran with his stupendously gigantic bomber which has landed at RAF airbase in United Kingdom

The Rockwell B-1 Lancer aircraft arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, UK, on ​​Friday evening.

(Image: Wikipedia)

New Delhi: On Saturday night, March 7, 2026, the eighth day of the ongoing war in the Middle East, the US warned of its largest attack yet on Iran. Meanwhile, the US landed its B-1 bomber at a British military airbase. This comes at a time when US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently stated that his military was about to intensify attacks on Iran. Recently, UK Prime Minister Key Starmer had refused to allow the US to use its military base, leading to a disagreement with President Donald Trump. However, he later allowed the use of the military base.

B-1 Lancer lands at RAF Fairford

America’s 146-foot (44.5-meter) long Rockwell B-1 Lancer aircraft arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, UK, on ​​Friday evening, March 6, 2026. This site serves as a “forward operating location” in Europe for bomber missions, active since 1944. Britain has granted the US access to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and the Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean. Located on the border of Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, RAF Fairford has previously been used by the US to carry out long-range heavy bomber missions.

How dangerous is the B-1 bomber?

According to Boeing, the Rockwell B-1 bomber weighs 86 tons and is the fastest bomber in the US Air Force (USAF). Its maximum speed is Mach 1.25 (approximately 900+ mph or over 1,448 km/h). This four-engine aircraft can carry a payload of over 34,000 kg. Known as “The Bone (from B-One),” this American bomber is equipped with advanced radar and GPS systems to help it target. It also features electronic jammers, radar warning systems, and a decoy system for protection against enemies.

The Rockwell B-1 Lancer is a supersonic, variable-sweep wing, heavy bomber. As of 2024, it is one of the U.S. Air Force’s three strategic bomber types, along with the B-2 Spirit and the B-52 Stratofortress.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Features of Rockwell B-1 bomber

Crew: 4 (Aircraft Commander, Pilot, Offensive Systems Officer, and Defensive Systems Officer)

Length: 146 ft (45 m)

Wingspan: 137 ft (42 m)

Swept wingspan: 79 ft (24 m) swept

Height: 34 ft (10 m)

Wing area: 1,950 sq ft (181 m2)

Airfoil: NACA69-190-2

Empty weight: 192,000 lb (87,090 kg)

Gross weight: 326,000 lb (147,871 kg)

Max take-off weight: 477,000 lb (216,364 kg)

Powerplant: 4 × General Electric F101-GE-102 afterburning turbofan engines, 17,390 lbf (77.4 kN) thrust each dry, 30,780 lbf (136.9 kN) with afterburner

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.