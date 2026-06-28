Trump unveils commemorative US passport featuring his image to honour America’s 250th anniversary

Trump released a fresh design for a limited-edition American travel document, displaying a unique variant that incorporates his own image.

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"Welcome, but be good!": Trump unveils commemorative US passport featuring his image(Photo Credit: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/)

United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly attempted to present himself as a leader with significant global influence. During any war, he often takes a central role in de-escalating tensions. His assertive style and warning to intervene in high-profile geopolitical matters often go viral. To honour the country’s 250th anniversary, Trump released a fresh design for a limited-edition American travel document, displaying a unique variant that incorporates his own image.

Did Donald Trump issue a special US passport to mark America’s 250th anniversary?

Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good!'”

The sample visa page issued by President Trump shows an illustration of him standing in front of the Resolute Desk, with the text of the Declaration of Independence overlaying, and his signature embossed at the bottom. There is John Trumbull’s famous painting, “The Declaration of Independence” on the other side of this page.

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What’s Special About Trump’s Commemorative US Passport for America’s 250th Anniversary?

The newly publicised layout seems to utilise a depiction of Trump inspired by his portrait displayed at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington. This version contrasts with previous mock-ups put forward by the US Department of State earlier this year, which represented the President using an alternate graphic.

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Earlier on X, the White House published the identical document layout, stating “New U.S. Passport to Commemorate America’s 250th.” The commemorative travel document has been announced to be part of nationwide celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States. The government calls it “a limited-edition U.S. passport to commemorate the historic occasion of America’s 250th anniversary,” boasting “custom artwork and enhanced images on the front, back, and inside covers.”

“PATRIOT PASSPORT,” reads a tweet from the White House.

“During the initial rollout, an American official told CNN that the special edition “will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency when available” for individuals seeking in-person renewals at that specific facility.The official further noted that “Online options or other locations will maintain existing passport design. Speaking of the strength of the US passport, the United States ranks 10th in the latest Henley Passport Index by Henley & Partners, offering 180 visa-free destinations worldwide.