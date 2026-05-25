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Trump urges Muslim nations to befriend Israel; would it be easy, given that Palestine is highly sensitive, burning issue?

Trump urges Muslim nations to ‘befriend’ Israel; would it be easy, given that Palestine is highly sensitive, burning issue?

Trump asserted that if these nations establish relations with Israel, the Iran agreement could evolve into one of the most monumental events in history.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has called upon Muslim nations to improve their relations with Israel. On Saturday, 23 May, he held telephone conversations with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan. On Monday, 25 May, Trump wrote on social media that the United States has worked tirelessly to resolve the Iran crisis. Therefore, it is now essential that all these nations join the Abraham Accords—meaning they should improve their relations with Israel.

UAE And Bahrain Have Already Signed Abraham Accords

Trump noted that the UAE and Bahrain are already signatories to the Abraham Accords. He acknowledged that while a few nations might have “one or two reasons” for not joining, the majority of countries should be prepared to embrace this agreement.

Notably, these Muslim nations—including Pakistan—have not yet formally recognized Israel. These countries maintain absolutely no ties with Israel, ranging from trade and diplomatic relations to any other form of engagement.

Improving Ties with Israel Will Yield Benefits: Trump

Trump asserted that if these nations establish relations with Israel, the Iran agreement could evolve into one of the most monumental events in history. He claimed that the nations participating in the Abraham Accords have reaped significant benefits across economic, trade, and social spheres.

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He highlighted that the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan have benefited immensely from this initiative. He described it as the “most respected and pivotal agreement in the world”.

Specifically, Trump urged Saudi Arabia and Qatar to take the immediate lead by signing the Abraham Accords, encouraging other nations to follow in their footsteps.

Trump Calls Leaders of Muslim Nations

Earlier, on Sunday, 24 May, the U.S. news website Axios had reported details regarding these conversations. According to reports, Trump held conversations on Saturday with several leaders, including Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia), Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE), Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Qatar), Asim Munir (Pakistan), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Turkey), and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (Egypt).

Joining Abraham Accords Would Be Thorny For Pakistan

For Pakistan, the issue of joining the Abraham Accords is both highly sensitive and politically fraught. Pakistan has long positioned itself as a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause. Among the general public there, the issue of Palestine resonates deeply—on both emotional and religious levels. Consequently, were Pakistan to recognize Israel without a clear resolution regarding a Palestinian state, it could trigger a massive political upheaval within the country. Pakistan has consistently maintained its official stance that it will not recognize Israel until the Palestinian issue is resolved.

Now, the latest pressure exerted by Trump has further compounded Pakistan’s difficulties. At present, Pakistan is attempting to play the role of a mediator between the United States and Iran. Given this context, it cannot simply disregard the American proposal entirely.

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