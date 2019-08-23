Washington: This weekend at the G7 summit in Biarritz, US President Donald Trump is likely to hold talks with Narendra Modi regarding Prime Minister’s plans to reduce regional tensions following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a renewed pitch for mediation, the US President has said that he would be ready “to assist India and Pakistan if requested by both parties” to ease tensions over Kashmir issue.

“President Trump will likely want to hear from Prime Minister Modi on how he plans to reduce regional tensions and uphold respect for human rights in Kashmir,” news agency ANI quoted senior US administration official as saying during a media briefing on the G7 summit in France.

“President Trump is also calling for Pakistan to prevent cross-border infiltration across the LoC & stop groups’ bases on its soil that have attacked India in the past,” senior US administration official added.

On Tuesday, after a brief conversation with Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, the US President had offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue while urging the leaders of India and Pakistan to reduce tensions prevailing over the ‘very complicated place’. Speaking with reporters in the White House on Tuesday, Trump had said, “Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have the Hindus, and you have the Muslims, and I wouldn’t say they get along so great. And that’s what you have right now.”

Following the initial quashing of his plans on mediation by New Delhi, Trump had reaffirmed his position that Kashmir remains a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

However, adhering to Khan’s request on Tuesday, the US President changed his stance and offered to mediate on the issue once again.

Tensions have simmered between India and Pakistan following the BJP-led Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, the Indian Parliament also passed a ‘Reorganisation’ bill that divided the region into Jammu and Kashmir–with a legislature and Ladakh-without a legislature.

Rattled by India’s move, Pakistan, last week, sent Qureshi to China to seek its help at the United Nations Security Council, urging it to call an emergency meeting on the issue. However, four out of five permanent members in the United Nations did not support Pakistan contentions over India’s decision.

India, time and again, has also stated that Jammu and Kashmir is “entirely an internal matter” of the country and all steps were taken keeping in mind the bright future of people of the region.

Following Trump’s initial offer to mediate on Kashmir, last month, New Delhi then had also categorically denied his request, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never requested the US president to meditate on the issue.

(With ANI inputs)