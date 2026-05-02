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Trump warns shipping companies of sanctions if they make payments to Iran for safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

Trump warns shipping companies of sanctions if they make payments to Iran for safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

On February 28—following claims that the US and Israel had initiated a conflict—Iran effectively shut down the strait to normal traffic.

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New Delhi: The United States has warned shipping companies that they could face sanctions if they make payments to Iran to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Issued on Friday by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), this warning has further escalated tensions amidst the ongoing standoff between the US and Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz Escalate Since February 28

Typically, during peacetime, approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28—following claims that the US and Israel had initiated a conflict—Iran effectively shut down the strait to normal traffic by issuing threats against vessels and carrying out attacks. Subsequently, it began offering safe passage to certain ships by diverting them onto alternative routes closer to its coastline, frequently levying fees for this service. This “tollbooth-like” arrangement is the primary focus of the US sanctions warning.

OFAC Issues Warning

According to OFAC, demands for payment may encompass not only cash but also digital assets, offsets, informal exchanges, or other forms of in-kind payments—including charitable donations and payments made directly to Iranian embassies. OFAC stated that it is issuing this warning to ensure that both US and non-US persons are fully aware that making payments to the Iranian regime—or seeking guarantees from it—in exchange for safe passage could result in the imposition of sanctions. The agency further clarified that these risks apply regardless of the specific method of payment utilized.

US Imposed Blockade on April 13

On April 13, in response to Iran’s closure of the strait, the United States implemented a naval blockade of its own, preventing any Iranian oil tankers from departing and thereby depriving Iran of the oil revenue essential for sustaining its fragile economy. The US Central Command stated that since the commencement of the blockade, 45 commercial vessels have been ordered to turn back.

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