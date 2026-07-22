Trump warns US will strike Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain ‘pretty soon’ amid reports Tehran moved nuclear centrifuges there

US President Donald Trump said the US could launch strikes on Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain “very soon” amid reports that Tehran may have shifted nuclear centrifuges and possibly enriched uranium to the underground facility. Speaking during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Trump said the reports had not been confirmed. However, he added that even if they were true, it would not make much difference because, according to the US, Iran cannot access its stockpile of enriched uranium needed to build a nuclear weapon.
The US has maintained that its strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites last year left the nuclear material buried deep underground, making it inaccessible. Trump said the US is closely monitoring those locations to ensure the stockpiles are not recovered.
He also warned that the US was prepared to strike again if Iran tried to restart nuclear activities. “We’ll be hitting that area probably pretty soon, and there’s not a thing they can do about it,” Trump said.
He added, “They’re trying to possibly rebuild a site. We’ll hit that site. Any place where they’re working on nuclear activities, we’ll strike it very powerfully.”
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