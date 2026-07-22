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Trump warns US will strike Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain ‘pretty soon’ amid reports Tehran moved nuclear centrifuges there

Israeli intelligence believes Iran moved thousands of nuclear centrifuges to the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain site after the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June 2025.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 22, 2026, 7:23 AM IST
Trump warns US will strike Iran's Pickaxe Mountain 'pretty soon' amid reports Tehran moved nuclear centrifuges there
Trump warns US will strike Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain 'pretty soon' amid reports Tehran moved nuclear centrifuges there

US President Donald Trump said the US could launch strikes on Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain “very soon” amid reports that Tehran may have shifted nuclear centrifuges and possibly enriched uranium to the underground facility. Speaking during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Trump said the reports had not been confirmed. However, he added that even if they were true, it would not make much difference because, according to the US, Iran cannot access its stockpile of enriched uranium needed to build a nuclear weapon.

The US has maintained that its strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites last year left the nuclear material buried deep underground, making it inaccessible. Trump said the US is closely monitoring those locations to ensure the stockpiles are not recovered.

Read more: Amid escalating US-Iran war, Indian Embassy in Iran issues advisory for nationals, says, 'Postpone travel to...'

He also warned that the US was prepared to strike again if Iran tried to restart nuclear activities. “We’ll be hitting that area probably pretty soon, and there’s not a thing they can do about it,” Trump said.

He added, “They’re trying to possibly rebuild a site. We’ll hit that site. Any place where they’re working on nuclear activities, we’ll strike it very powerfully.”

Trump has repeatedly warned over the past week that the US could target Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain and other key facilities if Tehran does not meet Washington’s demands, including ensuring free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to previous media reports, Trump has told his advisers that making strong public threats helps keep Iran uncertain about US plans, even if military action is not always intended.

Iran moved nuclear centrifuges to Pickaxe Mountain site

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Israeli intelligence believes Iran moved thousands of nuclear centrifuges to the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain site after the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June 2025. The report said the equipment was placed deep underground, making it more difficult to destroy in airstrikes.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Israel also believes Iran shifted part of its stockpile of about 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium to the same underground facility after the conflict.

Citing an Israeli source, the report said only a portion of Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity is believed to have been moved to the secure underground site.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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