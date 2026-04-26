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Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: ‘One officer was shot but saved,’ says Trump

Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: Trump has released his first reaction after gunshots were heard at White House correspondents' annual dinner.

Published date india.com Updated: April 26, 2026 9:16 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: 'One officer was shot but saved,' says Trump
Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: Trump unharmed after gunshots heard at White House correspondents' annual dinner; Shooter apprehended(Photo Credit: Screengrab/(Source: Unrestricted Pool via Reuters)

Trump White House correspondents’ annual dinner Shooting LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump and several senior US officials were evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night after multiple gunshots were reported. According to the AP news report, Trump is safe and uninjured. Trump even confirmed on his Truth Social media account that the situation had been brought under control, praising the swift response of security agencies. Furthermore, he stated that the suspect had been apprehended and said any decision regarding the continuation of the event would be made by law enforcement authorities.

Also Read: Donald Trump, first lady evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots heard

What was Donald Trump’s first reaction after the reported gunshots at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

It is stated that Secret Service agents and other security personnel rushed into the banquet hall as panic spread among attendees. Guests reportedly took cover under tables while security officers urged people to duck.

Also Read: Trump, Melania taken to safety after gunshots interrupt press dinner | Video

According to the AP report, Attendees were having the spring pea and burrata salad as the wait staff prepared to serve the next course when a security detail came onto the ballroom floor yelling to everyone to “get down.” Journalists in gowns and tuxedos ducked beneath tables as wine spilled all over the white tablecloths, causing glasses to clink together as they rushed to find shelter.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance evacuated

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were immediately evacuated from the ballroom by tactical teams and moved to a secure location.

Live Updates

  • Apr 26, 2026 9:16 AM IST

    Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: Interim DC police chief Carroll says shooting suspect was believed to have been a hotel guest, intended target unknown, reports AP.

  • Apr 26, 2026 9:11 AM IST

    Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: Suspect identified

    According to two law enforcement officials cited by Associated Press, the suspect in the shooting has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of Torrance, California.

  • Apr 26, 2026 9:09 AM IST

    Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: Suspect in correspondent’s dinner shooting has been charged with firearms and assault charges, US attorney says, reports AP.

  • Apr 26, 2026 9:00 AM IST

    Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: “I’ve studied assassinations, and I must tell you, the most impactful people that do the most… that make the biggest impact, they’re the ones that they go after, says Trump

  • Apr 26, 2026 8:59 AM IST

    Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: This is not the first instance where US President Trump was targeted. In July 2024, Trump was shot during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents and taken away in a motorcade.

  • Apr 26, 2026 8:44 AM IST

    Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates:US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) posted a photo on Truth Social of the accused shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, following an incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

  • Apr 26, 2026 8:40 AM IST
  • Apr 26, 2026 8:40 AM IST

    Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: ‘There was a tremendous amount of love and coming together. I watched, and I was very impressed by that,’ Trump says

    US President Donald Trump says, “In light of this evening’s events, I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts to resolving our differences peacefully… we had Republicans, Democrats, independents, conservatives, liberals, and progressives. Those words are interchangeable, perhaps, but maybe they’re not. But yet everybody in that room, a big record-setting crowd… There was a tremendous amount of love and coming together. I watched, and I was very impressed by that.”

  • Apr 26, 2026 8:39 AM IST
  • Apr 26, 2026 8:30 AM IST

    Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: Shots fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC | At the White House, FBI Director Kash Patel says, “…You saw brave Secret Service agents respond immediately, subdue and take down the suspect and safeguard the lives of thousands of individuals at the hotel. Thanks to our inter-agency partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and the Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI was rapidly deployed onto the scene, took over the evidence response unit, is examining all the ballistics that were found on scene, to include the long gun and the shell casings. We are conducting witness interviews as we speak. You will hear from our team on the scene there with the Mayor and the Head of the FBI Field Division there…If you have any information related to this event, 1-800-CALL-FBI. No piece of information is too small, no piece of information is inadequate. We will also conduct interviews with those who were there and if any of those individuals have information, please come forward…”

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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