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Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: One officer was shot but saved, says Trump

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Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: ‘One officer was shot but saved,’ says Trump

Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: Trump has released his first reaction after gunshots were heard at White House correspondents' annual dinner.

Trump White House Event Shooting LIVE Updates: Trump unharmed after gunshots heard at White House correspondents' annual dinner; Shooter apprehended(Photo Credit: Screengrab/(Source: Unrestricted Pool via Reuters)

Trump White House correspondents’ annual dinner Shooting LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump and several senior US officials were evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night after multiple gunshots were reported. According to the AP news report, Trump is safe and uninjured. Trump even confirmed on his Truth Social media account that the situation had been brought under control, praising the swift response of security agencies. Furthermore, he stated that the suspect had been apprehended and said any decision regarding the continuation of the event would be made by law enforcement authorities.

Also Read: Donald Trump, first lady evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots heard

What was Donald Trump’s first reaction after the reported gunshots at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

It is stated that Secret Service agents and other security personnel rushed into the banquet hall as panic spread among attendees. Guests reportedly took cover under tables while security officers urged people to duck.

Also Read: Trump, Melania taken to safety after gunshots interrupt press dinner | Video

According to the AP report, Attendees were having the spring pea and burrata salad as the wait staff prepared to serve the next course when a security detail came onto the ballroom floor yelling to everyone to “get down.” Journalists in gowns and tuxedos ducked beneath tables as wine spilled all over the white tablecloths, causing glasses to clink together as they rushed to find shelter.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance evacuated

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were immediately evacuated from the ballroom by tactical teams and moved to a secure location.

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