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Trump shares photo of the accused shooter at White House Correspondents Dinner Incident

Trump shares photo of the accused shooter at White House Correspondents’ Dinner Incident

US President Donald Trump posted a photo of the accused shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.

Trump releases security breach footage, shooter's photos after WH Correspondents' Dinner chaos(Photo Credit: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) posted a photo on Truth Social of the accused shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, following an incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Along with the photo, Trump posted a video of the accused shooter running past the Secret Service checkpoint outside the hotel ballroom where the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was taking place.

What does the footage released by Donald Trump reveal about the incident?

Also Read: Donald Trump, first lady evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots heard

Following the shooting incident, Trump held a press conference. During the press conference, US President Donald Trump stated, “In light of this evening’s events, I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts to resolving our differences peacefully… we had Republicans, Democrats, independents, conservatives, liberals, and progressives. Those words are interchangeable, perhaps, but maybe they’re not. But yet everybody in that room, a big record-setting crowd… There was a tremendous amount of love and coming together. I watched, and I was very impressed by that.”

How did security agencies respond to the breach at the high-profile event?

Also Read: Trump, Melania taken to safety after gunshots interrupt press dinner | Video

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#WATCH | Shots fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC | US President Donald Trump says, “In light of this evening’s events, I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts to resolving our differences peacefully… we had Republicans, Democrats,… pic.twitter.com/35QhFxuJ84 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

Chaos broke out on Saturday evening after suspected gunshots were fired in the lobby of the Washington Hilton, leading to the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and other senior officials from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. According to the AP report, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were immediately evacuated from the ballroom by tactical teams and moved to a secure location. The security incident occurred at approximately 8:45 PM EDT as dinner service was underway.

Trump, while addressing the press in the briefing room after the incident, said he had also spoken to the security officer who was shot during the attack.”A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service… One officer was shot, but saved… the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great,” he said.

The US President further used the security breach at the Hilton to highlight the need for enhanced security infrastructure and to make the case for the ballroom he is constructing at the White House, suggesting that the structure would provide a more secure location for future events.”It’s not a particularly secure building, and I didn’t want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House,” Trump said during his news conference.

This is not the first instance where US President Trump was targeted. In July 2024, Trump was shot during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents and taken away in a motorcade.

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