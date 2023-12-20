Trump Won’t Be Able To Contest 2024 Presidential Election As Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Him For Violating Of Constitution

The court ruled that he isn't an eligible presidential candidate because of the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist ban," CNN reported.

Washington: The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump cannot appear on the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot next year because he is disqualified by engaging in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. The court ruled that he isn’t an eligible presidential candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” CNN reported.

As per CNN, the ruling will be placed on hold until January 4, pending Trump’s appeal to the US Supreme Court, which could settle the matter for the nation.The state Supreme Court decision only applies to Colorado but the historic ruling will roil the 2024 presidential campaign. Colorado election officials have said the matter needs to be settled by January 5, which is the statutory deadline to set the list of candidates for the GOP primary scheduled for March 5.

The majority wrote in its unsigned opinion: “President Trump did not merely incite the insurrection. Even when the siege on the Capitol was fully underway, he continued to support it by repeatedly demanding that Vice President (Mike) Pence refuse to perform his constitutional duty and by calling Senators to persuade them to stop the counting of electoral votes. These actions constituted overt, voluntary, and direct participation in the insurrection.”

