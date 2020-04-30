Washington: Ahead of US Presidental elections due in November this year, Donald Trump on Wednesday said that China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was proof that Beijing “will do anything they can” to make him lose the election race, Reuters reported. Also Read - Coronavirus: WHO Misled us; Why Did China Allow Planes to Fly Out But Not in, Asks Donald Trump

In an interview to the news agency, Trump said "China will do anything they can to have me lose this race."

Talking tough on China, Trump also said that he believes Beijing wants his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, to win the election race in a bid to combat pressure US has placed on the East-asian country over trade and other issues.

Trump has been, for the past few days, attacking China for its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday, he called out China for failing to tame the coronavirus at its very origin, saying it has led to 184 countries “going through hell”.

“It’s in 184 countries, as you hear me say often. It’s hard to believe. It’s inconceivable,” Trump had told reporters at White House. “It should have been stopped at the source, which was China. It should have been stopped very much at the source, but it wasn’t. And now we have 184 countries going through hell,” Trump added.

Prior to this, the US said that it had launched a “very serious investigation” into China’s COVID-19 response.