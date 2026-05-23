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Trumps Greenland obsession returns? Posts image against Nuuk skyline, sparks fresh buzz

Trump’s Greenland obsession returns? Posts image against Nuuk skyline, sparks fresh buzz

Donald Trump has one again sparked Greenland row again with Nuuk skyline photo. Check his latest post.

Trump’s Greenland obsession returns as he posts image against Nuuk backdrop(Photo Credit: truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/)

US President Donald Trump’s obsession with Greenland is back. This time, it’s louder, more aggressive, and cannot be dismissed. In January 2026, President Trump openly suggested that the United States could even use military force to secure control of the strategically important Arctic territory. Now, once again, Trump has made a big remark on Greenland, reviving his controversial push for American control.

What does Trump’s Nuuk skyline post mean for Greenland?

Trump on Friday (local time) posted a bizarre image of himself overlooking Greenland amid tensions with the nation. “Hello, Greenland!” reads the post. The picture was posted on the Truth Social media platform. This development comes after Louisiana’s Attorney General and US Special Envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry’s, recent trip to Greenland.

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Is Trump planning a renewed push to control Greenland?

On X, he stated, “During our visit to Greenland, we had the opportunity to meet with Vivian Motzfeldt, Aaja Chemnitz, and a wide range of political and business leaders to discuss U.S.-Greenland cooperation on security, economic development, and shared strategic interests in the Arctic. We appreciate the warm hospitality and look forward to continuing these important conversations in the months ahead.”

During our visit to Greenland, we had the opportunity to meet with Vivian Motzfeldt, @AajaCL, and a wide range of political and business leaders to discuss U.S.-Greenland cooperation on security, economic development, and shared strategic interests in the Arctic. We appreciate… — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) May 21, 2026

According to the New York Times, Greenlanders held a spirited protest on Thursday against the opening of a new American Consulate building in downtown Nuuk, Greenland’s capital.

Following Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland, the U . S . relocated its embassy to Nuuk , a larger and more prominent diplomatic facility as part of an effort to establish an American presence on the Arctic island. However , moves made by the United States elicited strong negative reactions from the Greenlandic community . On Thursday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets and held signs that read , “We don’t want your money” and “Greenlanders know a MAGA Trojan horse when we see one.” Also Read: Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran, says ‘have a deal or US will do some nasty things’; praises Benjamin Netanyahu Protesters were heard shouting “Go Away !” at the American Officials who had taken part in the relocation . According to Landry , Greenland could be one route to lower energy prices amid the war in Iran, The Hill reported. “Greenland could be exporting 2 million barrels of oil a day right now,” Landry said. “Think about what that could mean. Think about what kind of pressure that would relieve in the Strait of Hormuz,” The Hill quoted him as saying. Landry said Greenland’s oil production could be up and running “within 10 months or so”.

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