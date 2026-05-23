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Trump’s Greenland obsession returns? Posts image against Nuuk skyline, sparks fresh buzz
Donald Trump has one again sparked Greenland row again with Nuuk skyline photo. Check his latest post.
US President Donald Trump’s obsession with Greenland is back. This time, it’s louder, more aggressive, and cannot be dismissed. In January 2026, President Trump openly suggested that the United States could even use military force to secure control of the strategically important Arctic territory. Now, once again, Trump has made a big remark on Greenland, reviving his controversial push for American control.
What does Trump’s Nuuk skyline post mean for Greenland?
Trump on Friday (local time) posted a bizarre image of himself overlooking Greenland amid tensions with the nation. “Hello, Greenland!” reads the post. The picture was posted on the Truth Social media platform. This development comes after Louisiana’s Attorney General and US Special Envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry’s, recent trip to Greenland.
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Is Trump planning a renewed push to control Greenland?
On X, he stated, “During our visit to Greenland, we had the opportunity to meet with Vivian Motzfeldt, Aaja Chemnitz, and a wide range of political and business leaders to discuss U.S.-Greenland cooperation on security, economic development, and shared strategic interests in the Arctic. We appreciate the warm hospitality and look forward to continuing these important conversations in the months ahead.”
During our visit to Greenland, we had the opportunity to meet with Vivian Motzfeldt, @AajaCL, and a wide range of political and business leaders to discuss U.S.-Greenland cooperation on security, economic development, and shared strategic interests in the Arctic. We appreciate…
— Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) May 21, 2026
According to the New York Times, Greenlanders held a spirited protest on Thursday against the opening of a new American Consulate building in downtown Nuuk, Greenland’s capital.
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