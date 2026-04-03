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Trumps much-awaited regime change is happening at last, not in Iran but in THIS big, powerful country

Trump’s much-awaited regime change is happening at last, not in Iran but in THIS big, powerful country

On Friday, April 3, 2026, Hegseth fired Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, his chief of staff General David Hodne, and Major General William Green Jr, the Army’s top chaplain.

The Iran War has consumed a lot of lives, while in DC, it has a different head count.

New Delhi: Just after American and Israeli jets started a coordinated bombing operation in Iran on 28 February, US President Donald Trump announced to the world that it was not just another military campaign, but a mission to topple the government led by Supreme Leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Masoud Pezeshkian as the president. Since then, it is the 35th day of Operation Epic Fury, countered by Operation True Promise 4.

Regime Change in Iran!

President Trump wanted regime change in Tehran. A regime of his choice, approval, and understanding, for which he killed the Supreme Leader and wiped out almost the entire top brass in Persia. The Iranians have got a new Supreme Leader in the form of Mojtaba Khamenei, but the regime in the country is anything but toppled.

Washington DC, Regime Change

However, heads have rolled in the other part of the globe. It is in the United States, where the term ‘Regime Change’ can be used freely, as free as the country with 50 states is. Hence, we talk about Washington DC, the seat of power, as the Trump administration has sacked three top officials since the Iran war started. And the notable part is that the officials who are sacked and those expected to be shown the door are President Donald Trump’s closest aides and Cabinet members.

November 2026 Midterms

All this is happening amidst the Iran War, keeping in view the approaching November 2026 midterms, where Democrats are expected to mount a fierce battle for control of Congress.

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Apart from the civilian officials, the military too is facing the music as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is targeting top officers of the US Armed Forces. This holds much significance as this drive has gained momentum after the commencement of the Iran War. It is ironic since Trump tried to shift the blame for the Iran war on Hegseth.

They say that Trump has no ‘soft corner’ for the loyalists. Let’s have a dekko and surmise the list of those who are next in the line of fire. We will also try to construe the messages hidden in comments and statements.

Kristi Noem And Pam Bondi: Why Were They Sacked?

Since the Iran war began, what seemed like a matter of hours, or at the maximum, a couple of days, has gone much beyond and has adversely affected Trump’s credibility and his popularity has gone down, along with the approval rating. His net approval has fallen to negative 20–23 points among all Americans, The Economist reported this week.

Kristi Noem, aka Ice Barbie

This resulted in the first major casualty. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, nicknamed “Ice Barbie” for her hardline immigration policies, Noem aggressively deployed armed ICE agents into major cities and became the face of the administration’s deportation drive. She went unreasonably overboard, with multiple controversies that brought about her downfall. These include the fatal shootings of US citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good by ICE agents (whom Noem publicly labelled domestic terrorists), criticism over her department’s handling of the July 2025 Texas floods and Hurricane Helene, and reports of a $220 million advertising contract awarded to her close associates without Trump’s approval.

One of Trump’s distinguished ‘MAGA warriors’, Noem, was fired on March 5, 2026.

Pam Bondi aka ‘Pambi’

The other prominent name to bite the dust is the president’s loyal attorney general, Pam Bondi, aka ‘Pambi’. Bondi had been one of the administration’s most ardent defenders and aggressively reshaped the Justice Department to target the administration’s perceived enemies.

However, according to a report by The Economist, Bondi’s failures to prosecute Trump’s longtime antagonists, like former FBI director James Comey and New York attorney general Letitia James (both attempts were thrown out of US courts), and her bungling of the fallout of the release of the Epstein Files led to mounting frustration in the White House.

Consequently, Trump fired Pam Bondi on April 2. This made her the second Cabinet member to be ousted in just one month.

Removal Of Top Officers of the US Armed Forces by Pete Hegseth

The Iran War has consumed a lot of lives. In DC, it has a different headcount. Before February 28, the US had a Secretary of Defence, later renamed Secretary of War. It was Pete Hegseth aka ‘Dumb McNamara’ by some Pentagon staffers, who has held the post since the rebranding.

According to The Atlantic, Hegseth’s purging mission has swallowed several top officers, including Joint Chiefs Chairperson General CQ Brown, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff General James Slife, and Defence Intelligence Agency head General Jeffrey Kruse. It is reported that Hegseth also blocked promotions for multiple Black, female, and other minority officers.

Iran War and Strait of Hormuz

The sweeping goes on even as America is badly tangled in the Persian Gulf and fighting a war which many presume was its to fight for. The US has not achieved any of the stated objectives. On Friday, April 3, 2026, Hegseth fired Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, his chief of staff General David Hodne, and Major General William Green Jr, the Army’s top chaplain.

According to CBS News, Pentagon sources said that the moves were intended to install leaders who would fully implement Trump and Hegseth’s vision for the Army.

Gulf and NATO Allies

A closer look at the expulsions shows that the timing of these dismissals coincides with mounting evidence that the US has failed miserably in achieving the war objectives, as well as losing face to the world. It seems to be all alone at the moment, as its closest allies from the Gulf and NATO have refused to join it. Iran is only growing stronger and continues its aggressive, relentless salvo of drones and missiles over Israel and US bases across the Gulf.

And yes, Iran still controls the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump is “Very angry, and he’s going to be moving people,” one unnamed administration official told Politico.

If regime change has happened somewhere, then it is in the US, not in Iran, and they say that there are many more names on the list.

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