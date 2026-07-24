Trump’s new tariffs: US slaps 10% tariffs on goods imported from India over issue of forced labour

The Trump administration on Friday announced new tariffs of 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on imports from 60 trading partners, including India and the European Union, citing concerns over the enforcement of laws banning goods made with forced labour. The move comes as a temporary 10 per cent global tariff, introduced earlier this year, expired this week.
Under the new policy, countries that have adopted and enforced strong measures against forced labour will face a 10 per cent tariff. Those that have not taken sufficient action will be subject to a 12.5 per cent tariff.
India was placed in the 10 per cent tariff category after taking recent steps to strengthen its laws and enforcement related to forced labour. The same rate applies to countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, along with several other Asian and Latin American nations.
In total, the United States imposed the tariffs on 60 countries, which together account for more than 99 per cent of US imports, saying they had failed to adequately prohibit and enforce restrictions on goods produced using forced labour.
Announcing the decision, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the new tariffs are aimed at addressing both human rights concerns and unfair trade practices.
“Today’s action will begin to correct what is both a human rights abuse and a trade practice that distorts fair competition, while improving the welfare of workers worldwide. I welcome the efforts of trading partners that have acted quickly to strengthen forced labour import bans and look forward to ensuring these measures are effectively enforced,” Greer said.
The latest tariff announcement comes as India and the United States are still negotiating a broader bilateral trade agreement.
Earlier this year, the two countries agreed on a framework that would reduce tariffs on Indian exports to 18 per cent, down from 50 per cent, which included a 25 per cent additional duty linked to India’s imports of Russian oil. In return, India proposed buying USD 500 billion worth of US goods over the next five years and offering greater market access to American products, including selected agricultural items.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had recently said India accepted the proposed 18% tariff because it would give Indian exporters a competitive edge over neighbouring countries and several Southeast Asian economies.
However, the future of that arrangement became uncertain after the US Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration’s global reciprocal tariff policy. The ruling has raised questions about how the previously agreed 18% tariff on Indian exports will be implemented.
1. Algeria
2. Angola
3. Argentina
4. Australia
5. The Bahamas
6. Bahrain
7. Bangladesh
8. Brazil
9. Cambodia
10. Canada
11. Chile
12. China, People’s Republic of
13. Colombia
14. Costa Rica
15. Dominican Republic
16. Ecuador
17. Egypt
18. El Salvador
19. European Union
20. Guatemala
21. Guyana
22. Honduras
23. Hong Kong, China
24. India
25. Indonesia
26. Iraq
27. Israel
28. Japan
29. Jordan
30. Kazakhstan
31. Kuwait
32. Libya
33. Malaysia
34. Mexico
35. Morocco
36. New Zealand
37. Nicaragua
38. Nigeria
39. Norway
40. Oman
41. Pakistan
42. Peru
43. Philippines
44. Qatar
45. Russia
46. Saudi Arabia
47. Singapore
48. South Africa
49. South Korea
50. Sri Lanka
51. Switzerland
52. Taiwan
53. Thailand
54. Trinidad and Tobago
55. Türkiye
56. United Arab Emirates
57. United Kingdom
58. Uruguay
59. Venezuela
60. Vietnam
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