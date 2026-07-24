Trump’s new tariffs: US slaps 10% tariffs on goods imported from India over issue of forced labour

The US imposed the tariffs on 60 countries, which together account for more than 99 per cent of US imports, saying they had failed to adequately prohibit and enforce restrictions on goods produced using forced labour.

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The Trump administration on Friday announced new tariffs of 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on imports from 60 trading partners, including India and the European Union, citing concerns over the enforcement of laws banning goods made with forced labour. The move comes as a temporary 10 per cent global tariff, introduced earlier this year, expired this week.

Under the new policy, countries that have adopted and enforced strong measures against forced labour will face a 10 per cent tariff. Those that have not taken sufficient action will be subject to a 12.5 per cent tariff.

India was placed in the 10 per cent tariff category after taking recent steps to strengthen its laws and enforcement related to forced labour. The same rate applies to countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, along with several other Asian and Latin American nations.

In total, the United States imposed the tariffs on 60 countries, which together account for more than 99 per cent of US imports, saying they had failed to adequately prohibit and enforce restrictions on goods produced using forced labour.

Announcing the decision, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the new tariffs are aimed at addressing both human rights concerns and unfair trade practices.

“Today’s action will begin to correct what is both a human rights abuse and a trade practice that distorts fair competition, while improving the welfare of workers worldwide. I welcome the efforts of trading partners that have acted quickly to strengthen forced labour import bans and look forward to ensuring these measures are effectively enforced,” Greer said.

The latest tariff announcement comes as India and the United States are still negotiating a broader bilateral trade agreement.

Earlier this year, the two countries agreed on a framework that would reduce tariffs on Indian exports to 18 per cent, down from 50 per cent, which included a 25 per cent additional duty linked to India’s imports of Russian oil. In return, India proposed buying USD 500 billion worth of US goods over the next five years and offering greater market access to American products, including selected agricultural items.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had recently said India accepted the proposed 18% tariff because it would give Indian exporters a competitive edge over neighbouring countries and several Southeast Asian economies.

However, the future of that arrangement became uncertain after the US Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration’s global reciprocal tariff policy. The ruling has raised questions about how the previously agreed 18% tariff on Indian exports will be implemented.

Which are the 60 countries on 10% and 12.5% tariff list?

1. Algeria

2. Angola

3. Argentina

4. Australia

5. The Bahamas

6. Bahrain

7. Bangladesh

8. Brazil

9. Cambodia

10. Canada

11. Chile

12. China, People’s Republic of

13. Colombia

14. Costa Rica

15. Dominican Republic

16. Ecuador

17. Egypt

18. El Salvador

19. European Union

20. Guatemala

21. Guyana

22. Honduras

23. Hong Kong, China

24. India

25. Indonesia

26. Iraq

27. Israel

28. Japan

29. Jordan

30. Kazakhstan

31. Kuwait

32. Libya

33. Malaysia

34. Mexico

35. Morocco

36. New Zealand

37. Nicaragua

38. Nigeria

39. Norway

40. Oman

41. Pakistan

42. Peru

43. Philippines

44. Qatar

45. Russia

46. Saudi Arabia

47. Singapore

48. South Africa

49. South Korea

50. Sri Lanka

51. Switzerland

52. Taiwan

53. Thailand

54. Trinidad and Tobago

55. Türkiye

56. United Arab Emirates

57. United Kingdom

58. Uruguay

59. Venezuela

60. Vietnam