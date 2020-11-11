Speaking at his first press conference since he was declared the winner of US Elections, President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss an “embarrassment”. Also Read - 'We Will Win': Donald Trump Claims He Has Won US Elections, Yet Again

”Well, I just think it is an embarrassment, quite frankly, the only thing that, I think it will not help the President’s legacy….I think at the end of the day it will all come to fruition on January 20, and between now and then a hopeful expectation is that the American people do understand that there has been a transition,” Biden told reporters in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware. Also Read - NASA Chief Jim Bridenstine Will Reportedly Step Down When President-Elect Joe Biden Takes Over

He further stated that he understood the sense of loss of the people who voted for Trump, and added that a majority of them wanted the country to unite. Also Read - Donald Trump Accuses FDA, Pfizer of Withholding Covid-19 Vaccine Announcement Before Elections

“I think they understand that we have to come together. I think they are ready to unite and I believe that we can pull this country out of this bitter politics we have seen for the last 5,6,7 years,” said Biden.

On being asked about legal action against the President, the former vice president said: “I don’t see a need for legal action. Quite frankly, I think the legal action is, you’re seeing it play out. The actions he’s taking, and so far there is no evidence of any of the assertions made by the President or Secretary of State Pompeo.”

Biden also expressed hope that senior Republicans who had not recognised his win, such as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, would eventually change course.

Trump has still refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was “far from over”, and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign. His campaign has filed several lawsuits to challenge the results in a few battleground states after the president spent months spreading unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots could open the election up to fraud.