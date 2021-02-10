New Delhi: A powerful undersea earthquake of 7.7 magnitude has struck north of New Zealand, on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami alert in the region. As per updates from the US Geological Agency, the magnitude 7.7 quake was centred at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 Rocks Assam, Epicentre Near Nagaon Region

However, it was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land. Moreover, the US Tsunami Warning Centre also has issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The development comes as the region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

In the wake of the earthquake, New Zealand authorities urged residents along its northern coast to avoid beaches and shore areas.

On the other hand, the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency said people should get out of the water, off beaches and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries in areas from Ahipara to Bay of Islands, Great Barrier Island and from Matata to Tolaga Bay.

In the meantime, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said there was a tsunami threat to offshore Australian islands and territories.

“Tsunami confirmed,” the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet, as it warned of a threat to Lord Howe Island, which is about 550 kilometres (340 miles) east of Australia’s mainland.

The development comes after the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the 7.7 magnitude quake’s epicentre was 417 km (258 miles) east of Tadine, New Caledonia, and was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).