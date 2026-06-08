Tsunami alert issued after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Philippines on Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

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Tsunami alert issued after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines

Manila: A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Philippines on Monday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. NCS said that the quake occurred at around 5.07 am IST at a depth of 93 kms. Minutes later, the region was struck by another tremor of magnitude 6.4 at 5:18 am IST at a depth of 79 km. According to NCS, location of the quake was at 5.605°N latitude and 125.408°E longitude.

“EQ of M: 7.7, On: 08/06/2026 05:07:45 IST, Lat: 5.635 N, Long: 125.147 E, Depth: 93 Km, Location: Philippines,” the NCS said.

“EQ of M: 6.4, On: 08/06/2026 05:18:10 IST, Lat: 5.605 N, Long: 125.408 E, Depth: 79 Km, Location: Philippines,” the NCS said.

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United States Geological Survey (USGS) informed that a tsunami warning has been issued in Philippines, Indonesia, as well as in Japan.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or property damage. Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) informed that the earthquake hit off the shores of General Santos City in Sarangani province.

After the tsunami warning, Phivolcs requested people living in coastal areas to evacuate the area immediately.

According to US Tsunami Warning System, tsunami waves are expected to reach 1 to 3 meters above the tide level.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said instructions have been given to all relevant government agencies to act immediately. They have been directed to evacuate residents and start rescue work.

“To our kababayans [countrymen] in the affected provinces, please heed the tsunami warning. Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a statement.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth’s surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 – 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 – 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 – 700 km deep. In general, the term “deep-focus earthquakes” is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states.

(with ANI inputs)