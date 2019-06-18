New Delhi: Japan issued a tsunami warning for Yamagata and Niigata Prefectures, and the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture after a strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake jolted the northwest of the country.
The earthquake struck 53 miles northeast of the island of Honshu at 6:52 PM. Various reports claim that large waves have started crashing against the northern coast of the country.
No immediate casualties were reported from the quake which had its epicentre at a depth of about seven miles in Japan Sea.
If reports are to be believed, bullet train services were immediately stopped in the region as a precautionary measure.
The tsunami warning has been sent across the northern coast and residents have been asked to leave the region immediately. As per Japan’s meteorological agency, a wave of one metre (three feet) is likely to hit the coast of the Sea of Japan, north of Tokyo.
More details awaited