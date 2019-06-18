New Delhi: Japan issued a tsunami warning for Yamagata and Niigata Prefectures, and the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture after a strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake jolted the northwest of the country.

The earthquake struck 53 miles northeast of the island of Honshu at 6:52 PM. Various reports claim that large waves have started crashing against the northern coast of the country.

Japan issues tsunami advisory for Yamagata and Niigata Prefectures and the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture following earthquake, reports local media — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

No immediate casualties were reported from the quake which had its epicentre at a depth of about seven miles in Japan Sea.

If reports are to be believed, bullet train services were immediately stopped in the region as a precautionary measure.

The tsunami warning has been sent across the northern coast and residents have been asked to leave the region immediately. As per Japan’s meteorological agency, a wave of one metre (three feet) is likely to hit the coast of the Sea of Japan, north of Tokyo.

More details awaited