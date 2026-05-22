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Tulsi Gabbard, US director of national intelligence, resigns due to husbands cancer diagnosis

Tulsi Gabbard, US director of national intelligence, resigns due to husband’s cancer diagnosis

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Gabbard "has done an incredible job, and we will miss her".

(File image: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

New Delhi: US Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, Tulsi Gabbard, has stated that she is resigning from her position. The reason behind is cited as her husband’s recent bone cancer diagnosis.

“His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position, she wrote in her resignation letter obtained by CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Gabbard “has done an incredible job, and we will miss her”.

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