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Tulsi Gabbard, US director of national intelligence, resigns due to husband’s cancer diagnosis

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Gabbard "has done an incredible job, and we will miss her".

Published date india.com Published: May 22, 2026 11:43 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
Tulsi Gabbard, US director of national intelligence, cancer diagnosis, Tulsi Gabbard, bone cancer, Donald Trump
(File image: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

New Delhi: US Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, Tulsi Gabbard, has stated that she is resigning from her position. The reason behind is cited as her husband’s recent bone cancer diagnosis.

“His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position, she wrote in her resignation letter obtained by CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Gabbard “has done an incredible job, and we will miss her”.

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Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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