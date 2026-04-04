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Tunnels and caves are hiding Irans huge stockpile of missiles and drones, and very few know their location: Report

Tunnels and caves are hiding Iran’s huge stockpile of missiles and drones, and very few know their location: Report

U.S. agencies have so far been unable to determine the full extent of the damage inflicted upon Iran's missile capabilities.

US officials believe that Iran still possesses a sufficient stockpile of ballistic missiles and launch systems.

New Delhi: Despite five consecutive weeks of attacks by the U.S. and Israel, Iran’s military capability has not been completely neutralized. U.S. intelligence assessments—cited by CNN through three separate sources—indicate that nearly half of Iran’s missile launchers remain intact, and the country still possesses thousands of suicide drones.

‘Iran’s Drone Capabilities Remain Largely Intact’

According to intelligence reports, some launchers were buried underground or rendered inaccessible following the attacks, yet they were not destroyed. One source stated that Iran still retains the capability to inflict significant damage across the entire region.

Its drone capabilities also remain largely intact; estimates suggest that approximately half of Iran’s drone fleet remains active. Furthermore, a substantial number of cruise missiles—deployed for coastal defense—are still present, posing a continued threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s Claims

This picture stands in stark contrast to the claims made by U.S. President Trump and his administration. Trump has repeatedly asserted that Iran’s missile and drone capabilities have been largely dismantled and that its weapons production facilities have been destroyed.

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White House Questions Assessments

Questioning these intelligence assessments, the White House stated that anonymous sources are attempting to tarnish President Trump’s image. The administration claims that Iran’s navy has been all but eliminated, two-thirds of its military production capacity has been destroyed, and the U.S. and Israel have secured air superiority.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also stated that the frequency of Iran’s missile and drone attacks has dropped by approximately 90 per cent.

Iran’s Tunnels And Caves

However, the situation on the ground suggests otherwise. According to U.S. Central Command, attacks have been carried out against more than 12,300 targets; yet, despite these strikes, Iran’s military capabilities have not been fully eradicated. Israel estimates that only 20 to 25 per cent of its launchers are active, although this figure excludes systems hidden within tunnels and caves.

A crucial component of Iran’s strategy involves its underground bases. It has concealed missiles and launch systems within tunnels and caves, making them difficult to locate and destroy. Furthermore, mobile launchers frequently change their positions, rendering them even harder to target.

Iran Still Possesses Sufficient Stockpile Of Ballistic Missiles

The United States and Israel are now targeting the entry points to these bases, as well as the equipment used to reactivate them. According to a report by The New York Times, U.S. agencies have so far been unable to determine the full extent of the damage inflicted upon Iran’s missile capabilities, or exactly how many launchers remain operational.

Officials believe that Iran still possesses a sufficient stockpile of ballistic missiles and launch systems to launch attacks against Israel and other targets across the region.

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